Marc Anthony Cancels Panama Concert After Injury

Marc Anthony postponed his Pa’lla Voy tour’s Panama show this week, after he suffered an injury backstage right before he was supposed to perform, Billboard can confirm.

“Marc Anthony had to postpone his concert in Panama last night due to an accident on some stairs when he was preparing to appear on stage,” Anthony’s team said in a statement to Billboard. “The mishap caused complications in his back, which prevented him from performing live.He was transferred to Miami to be treated by his specialists. We thank all the medical personnel in Panama who immediately gathered to offer their care and all the fans who were present for the long-awaited concert.”

Explore Explore Marc Anthony See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The statement added that a new concert date will be announced at a later date.

A day prior, Anthony shared a sweet video on his Instagram page alongside girlfriend Nadia Ferreira, dancing along to Juan Luis Guerra’s music in the car, as he was getting hyped for his Panama show.

Anthony unveiled his long-awaited album, Pa’lla Voy, in March via Sony Music Latin. The album’s second single, “Mala,” notched the singer his 14th No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart as “Mala” surged 9-1 on the March 12-dated ranking. The single also led Tropical Airplay with a 3-1 jump.

The star was also nominated for four Latin AMAs this year, including favorite artist in the tropical category and tour of the year. “Pa’lla Voy” was up for favorite song tropical, and his “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta” with Daddy Yankee was nominated for collaboration of the year.