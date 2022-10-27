Manuel Turizo & Maria Becerra Break Down First-Ever Collab ‘Extasis’: Watch

Five months after releasing his mega-hit “La Bachata,” Colombian artist Manuel Turizo unleashes “Extasis” alongside Argentine songstress Maria Becerra.

Marking their first collaborative effort, the track moves away from the tropical bachata genre and into an infectious Afrobeat style with urban fusions. Beyond its striking rhythm, both Turizo and Becerra’s vocals perfectly mesh, bringing to life a story about unconditional love and finding extasis (ecstasy) in the simple things in life.

The single follows Turizo’s “La Bachata,” which is currently No. 1 on Billboard‘s Latin Airplay chart and in its sixth week at the top of the Tropical Airplay chart. According to Turizo, “Extasis” will be his last single before dropping his upcoming studio album 2000.

Below, check out what each artist shared with Billboard Latin during an Instagram Live interview:

Becerra on collaboration: “Manu wrote to me and sent me the song. I loved it! I went to the studio to write and record my part, and he really liked it. Everything flowed as it should flow, the filming of the video clip was the same way. I feel that this is what gives good results in life.”

Turizo on meeting Becerra: “She’s super cool! I think we have similar ways of working. Honestly, it was very chill and felt very real and authentic. We connected a lot. And that’s something you don’t see often in other artists who have two personalities. Mari’s not like that. She’s relaxed, without problems or pressure.”

Turizo on the music video: “I wanted to demonstrate something very romantic but at the same time what people live on the day-to-day, whether it’s a childhood stage or adulthood. [In the video], you see Maria and me interpreting a couple who doesn’t have money to pay the bills but in the end, they are singing together, cooking together, and sharing a beer. That’s the simple moment of extasis. Those simple moments are what recharge you.”

Becerra on her outfits: “I had to wear something casual for the scenes where we were doing everyday things. And in other scenes, I’m dressed as an artist. But just as in every video, I let my fashion style guide itself by the context of the story, the art, and the ages. Each of us followed our own style and based on that is how we chose our outfits for the video.”