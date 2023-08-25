Manuel Turizo & Grupo Frontera, Myke Towers & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our New Music Latin roundup — a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors — is powered by new music from Manuel Turizo and Grupo Frontera, Gian Marco, Myke Towers and Luis Fonsi, to name a few.

For the first time ever, Turizo and Grupo Frontera team up for a track. Produced and written by Edgar Barrera, the slow-tempo norteño song finds the singer and the sextet chanting about a heartbreak so severe and unfair that it has them drinking for a week straight. “This song speaks to the universal experience of heartbreak and the lengths we go to numb the pain,” Turizo said in a press statement. “Collaborating with Grupo Frontera has allowed us to channel these emotions into a powerful and relatable track.”

Additionally, Fonsi releases his new song “Pasa La Página (Panamá),” the second single off his forthcoming album, which serves as reminder that “Life is too short to keep dwelling on the same old things. Let’s move on!” the singer-songwriter told Billboard Español.

Other notable releases this week include Maluma’s new album titled Don Juan — which includes collaborations with Jowell and Randy; Yandel and Ryan Castro — Argentine artist LOUTA fuses his alternative pop with the “spiritual pop” of the Colombian singer-songwriter Elsa y Elmar to create “DIAMANTE,” and “La Tierra del Corrido,” a tribute to the evolution of corridos by Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Fuerza Regida and Edén Muñoz.

Last week, RBD’s “Cerquita De Ti” won the reader poll with more than 85 percent of the votes.

