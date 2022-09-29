×
Manuel Turizo Brings Splash of Color to 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards With ‘La Bachata’

"La Bachata" is Turizo's first bachata song, but he told Billboard last month "it won't be the last one."

Manuel Turizo performs onstage at the
Manuel Turizo performs onstage at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2022 held at Watsco Center on September 29, 2022 in Coral Gables, Florida. Christopher Polk for Billboard

Manuel Turizo performed a colorful rendition of his hit song “La Bachata” at Thursday’s (Sept. 29) 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Wearing a blue jumpsuit and surrounded by dancers dressed in floral-print bodysuits and flower headpieces, Turizo brought the beat to Miami’s Watsco Center with his first foray into bachata.

Last month, he told Billboard why he decided to make his first bachata song. “I’ve been a big fan of the genre since I was little, and that’s what motivated me to release a bachata,” he said. “It’s definitely the first song I do in this genre, but it won’t be the last one. More bachata songs will come, with the favor of God and in due time.”

The song has been a big hit for Turizo, even breaking through to the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, so far peaking at No. 85.

The 29th annual Billboard Latin Music Awards, taking place at Miami’s Watsco Center, are broadcasting live on Telemundo and simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network Universo and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional. The awards — produced by MBS Special Events and executive produced by Mary Black Suarez — coincide with Billboard Latin Music Week, which returned to Miami from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 at the Faena Forum, with a roster of star speakers that included Romeo SantosMaluma, Grupo Firme, ChayanneIvy Queen and Nicky Jam, among many others.

