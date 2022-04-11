Mana Guitarist Sergio Vallin Launches His Own Gibson Signature Guitar

Gibson Custom Shop has partnered with famed guitarist Sergio Vallín for the launch of his first-ever Gibson signature guitar, Billboard can exclusively reveal on Monday (April 11).

Vallín, whose career spans nearly 30 years as part of Mexican rock band Maná and is currently making the rounds with his solo album Microsinfonías, collaborated with Gibson luthiers to create the Sergio Vallín 1955 Les Paul Goldtop from the Gibson Custom Shop Murphy Lab.

“This guitar is an extension of my hands and my soul,” Vallín expressed in a statement. “I remember seeing Les Paul play at a show in New York. I met him backstage, and he said, ‘if I stopped playing, I would die.’ I feel honored to be carrying on Les Paul’s legacy, and I thank Gibson for honoring not only my work but also for recognizing the importance of Latin music.”

The Sergio Vallín 1955 Les Paul Goldtop is a lightweight and versatile guitar that “carries a lot of power,” the Mexican musician assured. The new model includes all the features and performance that Vallín requires from a mahogany body and neck to a ’59 Rounded C profile, and is equipped with Kluson reissue tuners, a Bigsby B7 vibrato, a custom P-90 Soapbar and more.

“It’s exciting to bring this collaboration to fruition,” said Cesar Gueikian, brand president of Gibson Brands. “We have been working with Sergio for some time and this signature Gibson Custom Shop Murphy Lab Les Paul was years in the making.”

“For Latin musicians, it’s so hard to imagine the idea of having a signature model, and I hope this is just the first of many because there are so many amazing guitar players and musicians in Latin America who deserve their voices to be amplified and honored by a guitar brand that we all love so much,” Vallín added.

Beginning Tuesday (April 12), the guitar will be available worldwide at authorized Gibson dealers and on Gibson.com.