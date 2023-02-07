Maná Cancels Viña del Mar Performance Due to Lead Singer’s Knee Injury

Mexican band Maná has canceled its Feb. 20 performance at the 2023 Viña del Mar International Song Festival due to a health problem for its lead vocalist, Fher.

In a press release issued on Tuesday (Feb. 7), the organizers of the Chilean festival explained that last year, Fher injured his knee and continued touring despite “immense pain,” until he had to undergo surgery at the beginning of this year in the United States.

Related Maná cancela actuación en Viña del Mar por problema de salud de Fher

Explore Explore Maná See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“The doctors’ prognosis was a speedy recovery in a couple of weeks. Unfortunately, it has been slower and more complicated, so the doctors have warned him that he will not be able to travel to Chile,” they said, adding that the rocker hopes to be well as soon as possible to continue with his other commitments.

That includes their 19-date U.S. tour, México Lindo y Querido 2023, which was supposed to begin this Friday, Feb. 10 with two consecutive nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Those shows have been rescheduled to May 26 and 27. On Maná’s official website, the first U.S. tour date on the calendar is now March 17 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

“To the Manátics in Chile, see you soon and a heartfelt apology,” Maná said in the festival’s release.

In the next few days a replacement for the Mexican band will be announced. Tickets already purchased will be valid for the new show, but those who want to request a refund can do so between Feb. 9-18 here.

In its 62nd edition, the Viña del Mar Song Festival is scheduled from Feb. 19-24 and will feature performances by Fito Páez, Karol G, Christina Aguilera, Alejandro Fernández and Camilo, among other Latin stars.