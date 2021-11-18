Mana & Alejandro Fernandez Perform ‘Mariposa Traicionera’ For 2021 Latin Grammys

For the first time ever, Maná & Alejandro Fernández performed their new version of the old classic, “Mariposa Traicionera,” at the Latin Grammys on Thursday night (Nov. 18).

Joined by the band, Fernandez and frontman, Fher Olver took turns serenading the audience with the timeless track. Both the band and Fernandez hail from Guadalajara, making this collaboration a natural and highly publicized union.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Alejandro Fernández Maná See latest videos, charts and news

The top-selling Latin rock band released the Fernández collaboration with a music video which premiered earlier that day.

Hosted by Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera, and Roselyn Sánchez, the 22nd annual Latin Grammys Awards includes a star-studded lineup of both performers and presenters such as C. Tangana, Maná, Los Dos Carnales, Ozuna, Gloria Trevi, and Myke Towers, among others, taking the stage.

With the theme “rediscovering life through music,” the three-hour show will “invite audiences to rediscover what’s important in life using music as a storyline,” according to a statement from the Latin Recording Academy.

Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo leads the 2021 Latin Grammys nominees with 10 nods, including nominations in the album, record, and song of the year categories. He’s followed by tropical music icon Juan Luis Guerra with six, Spanish rapper Tangana with five nominations, and multiple artists, including Bad Bunny, with four.