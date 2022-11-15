Maná Set U.S. Leg of ‘México Lindo y Querido’, Talk New Music (Exclusive)

Not many acts can carry out a full-fledged international tour with no new album out. Fewer still can do it twice. But the mighty Maná can. Their 2023 Mexico Lindo y Querido Tour is a testament to their performance prowess, with 19 U.S. dates. The Mexican powerhouse troupe will kick off their trek Feb. 10 in Los Angeles with back-to-back dates at the Kia Forum, followed by stops in Miami, New York, Chicago, and Dallas, and concluding Sept. 23 in Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center.

Explore Explore Maná See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Our shows are a big party and a celebration of life,” drummer Alex González tells Billboard Español. “We are excited to continue that celebration and share it with more people across the United States.”

Their upcoming U.S. tour follows their pre-pandemic 2019 jaunt, Rayando El Sol Tour; and more recently their unprecedented run at the L.A. Forum, where they had an exclusive residency that had them playing monthly, with a staggering 12 sold-out shows and 165,000 tickets sold.

“We don’t take this for granted, it’s amazing to feel the love from all our Latinx fans across the world,” says frontman Fher Olvera. “It’s an honor to represent our heritage.”

México Lindo y Querido kicked off in Latin America on June 10 in Tijuana, México, and continued with multiple nights in Medellín, Bogotá, Puerto Rico and, again, México. The five-city run in their native country presented the group to sold-out stadiums with over 150,000 fans, including 60,000 attendees at the Foro Sol in Mexico City.

To celebrate the announcement of their U.S. leg, Maná will host a tour launch party tonight (Nov. 15) at Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Beach, featuring a special live performance from the band.

With a prolific career that spans over three decades, Maná have built themselves a reputation as one of the world’s most important Latin pop/rock bands. Just look no further than their chart-topping success — which includes ten No. 1s on Hot Latin Songs and eight No. 1s on Top Latin Albums. They’ve earned 19 total Billboard Latin Music Awards; and in 2018, the quartet became the Latin Recording Academy’s Person(s) of the Year, the first band to earn that recognition.

Recently, the “Oye Mi Amor” performers embarked on a duos initiative where Maná enlisted Christian Nodal (“Te Lloré Un Río”), Alejandro Fernández (“Mariposa Traicionera”), Sebastián Yatra (“No Ha Parado de Llover”), and Pablo Alborán (“Rayando El Sol”), among others, and they’re expected to unveil more collaborations soon.

Billboard Español spoke with Fher Olvera and Alex González of Maná about their highly anticipated 2023 tour. Full dates are below. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 18 via Ticketmaster.

Billboard Español: Besides this big tour announcement, what other projects are Maná working on?

Fher Olvera: We are working on finishing our duets project in 2023. It began in 2019, we are revisiting some of the greatest hits, accompanied by renowned and diverse artists. We collaborated with Christian Nodal a few months ago on “Te Llore Un Rio,” which was a huge success in Latin and North America, trending in over 15 countries. [We have] new music coming in 2024. Stay tuned!

You’ve had tremendous success abroad, outside of Mexico, and are much-loved by your devoted fans and the Latin public. What is it like to connect with the Latinx/Latin diaspora outside of Mexico?

Olvera: This year, we got to go back to Colombia, Puerto Rico and Mexico with our Mexico Lindo y Querido Tour, in addition to spending a lot of time in Los Angeles for La Residencia. It was so exciting to go back to these places after so many years; it had been over five years since we played in Colombia and Puerto Rico, and we got a beautiful welcome from our fans. We don’t take this for granted, it’s amazing to feel the love from all our Latinx fans across the world. It’s an honor to represent our heritage.

Speaking about La Residencia, please share a few words about your extended residency at Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Alex González: Being able to play in L.A. for our residency was very special. It truly is a second home to us, and we are very proud to have broken the record with twelve sold out shows. Every show was special but most of all it was special to share these moments with the people from Los Angeles who have been so kind and loyal to us since we started playing at the Hollywood Palace in 1993. To be here all those years later and breaking records… it’s very special to us.

Maná is one of the most recognizable and successful Latin rock bands in the world, and you draw audiences from all walks of life. How is it performing for such an eclectic crowd?

González: It’s so awesome to play to crowds made up of different people and cultures, that’s the power of music, it connects with people, even though we sing in Spanish and the majority of our fans are Latinos, it’s awesome to see that crossover. We always try to put on the best show possible because we know how hard it is for many of them to save their hard earned money to go see us. We are always grateful to our fans.

What do you enjoy the most about life on the road?

González: We’ve been playing together for more than 34 years, we are like a family, and we love being on stage. We are addicted to the adrenaline and that rush that you feel when you are on stage. And to feel all the love and energy back from the fans and the crowd is one of the best feelings in the world.

Any other details you can share about the 2023 tour? Special guests? New song releases?

González: The main thing is our shows are a big party and a celebration of life! We are excited to continue that celebration and share it with more people across the United States. We are adding new songs to the set list, songs that people haven’t heard live in a while. New production, video and audio…. Surely, we will have surprises along the way.

“México Lindo y Querido” 2023 U.S. Tour Dates:

Feb. 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Feb. 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

March 17 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

March 18 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

March 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

March 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

March 30 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

April 1 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

April 14 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

April 15 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

April 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

April 22 – New York, NY – UBS Arena

April 28 – Chicago, IL – United Center

April 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center

May 5 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena

May 6 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

Sep. 8 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sep. 17 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sep. 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center