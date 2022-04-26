Maluma Gets His Own Madame Tussauds Wax Figure in Medellín: It ‘Is a True Replica of Me’

Maluma is the latest artist to get his own Madame Tussauds wax figure, which was unveiled in his native Medellín, Colombia, on Monday. The life-size replica of the “Pretty Boy” himself marks the first launch in South America in the wax museum’s history.

Explore Explore Maluma See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Wearing one of his signature outfits — a custom white Versace double-breasted jacket paired with black Bottega Veneta shoes — the wax figure coincides with Maluma’s homecoming concert, Medallo en el Mapa, set to take place April 30 at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

“The work that the entire team at Madame Tussauds created is unreal,” the chart-topping artist said in a statement. “The figure is a true replica of me and I am honored to have them bring a piece of me to my fans before my concert. Throughout my career, I have worked hard to share with the world that Medellin, Colombia, is art, culture, music and much more. I am excited to continue representing my roots globally. I am grateful to both museums for collaborating and making it a historic moment where a wax figure is featured in Colombia, and South America for the first time.”

According to the museum, it took a team of 20 studio artists nearly six months to create the figure. The wax likeness will be on display at the Colombian artist’s show on Saturday (April 30), and it will also spend a few days in Medellín’s Modern Art Museum from April 26-29. After spending a few days in Colombia, fans will be able to see “Maluma 2.0” at its permanent home in Madame Tussauds Orlando beginning early May.

Most recently, the “Hawái” singer made his debut as a director, helming his first music video, “Mojando Asientos.” The video also marked the first project released under Maluma’s new production company, Royalty Films, which was created to “support new Latin creatives within the music, film and television and commercial fields.”