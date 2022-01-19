Maluma Is the New Face of Versace Man for 2022 Campaign: See His Modeling Photos

Maluma has been named the new face of Versace Man for its latest advertising campaign, Billboard has learned. This marks his first campaign with the luxury fashion house that was founded by the late Gianni Versace.

In a set of photographs by duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, the Colombian artist is rocking a hot-pink suit, a green dress vest, and a varsity jacket finished with brand patches and “Donatella” embroidery, welcoming the 2022 Spring-Summer collection.

Related 22 Latin Artists to Watch in 2022

Explore Explore Maluma See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Maluma has long been a part of my Versace family and I’m so excited for him to star in his first campaign with Versace,” Donatella Versace said in a statement. “I loved the way he played with the camera and the fact that he was as much at ease in front of the camera as he is in front of a stadium full of people singing his songs!”

For Maluma, who also models with his own dog, Buda, fashion is one of his biggest passions outside of music.

“For me, this is a dream come true to be the face of an iconic fashion house like Versace and continuing to represent Colombia globally through music, fashion, and much more,” he expressed. “Together, we have created memorable moments with custom performance and red carpet looks, magazine covers, and the amazing Met Gala 2021 design. With this campaign, we are creating more memories as a fashion family together. One of my greatest highlights for 2022 will be my dog Buda in his first campaign with me – A man’s best friend joins fashion. This is to have many more memories with my Versace family.”

In a comment on Instagram, Donatella congratulated Maluma, calling him a “superstar” and “our Versace king.” “The world’s not ready to see these photos of you,” she noted.

See the photos below:

Maluma X Versace Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott