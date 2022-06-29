Maluma Releases Summer Clothing Collection That Will ‘Make Everyone Feel Included’

Just in time for summer, Maluma has released his second clothing collection via Macy’s, which includes matching sets for men and women.

Royalty by Maluma, as the collection is called, is all about self-expression and embracing his extraordinary sense of style, says the Colombian hitmaker who adds that he wanted to make sure the collection’s style and colors — which feature prints in bright mojito green, scuba blue and more — were inclusive to everyone and enhanced creativity and imagination.

“Fashion for me is a way of self-expression,” Maluma told Billboard, describing his vision in fashion. “Depending on colors and style, it can describe your mood or enhance it positively. Fashion is like music; creativity and imagination.”

The collection features prints with beach scenes, blue waves, palm trees and a Hawaiian travel stamp print representing his global mega-hit song “Hawaii,” which nabbed him his second No1. on the Hot Latin Songs chart in 2020.

Although Maluma has long been a fashionista and collaborated in design before, this was his first time designing a summer collection. And it was special for him because he had the opportunity to create bathing suits for women. “It was a completely memorable and inspiring experience. It was also important for me to share more of Colombia’s coastal side in this collection. I want to continue sharing Colombia with the world in all ways.”

Over the weekend, Maluma wore his clothing line while taking over Resorts World Las Vegas for the launch of Maluma Land, a festival where he curated the artist lineup, featuring artists such as Zion & Lennox, Blessd, Becky G and DJ Snake, among many others.

“The Maluma Land experience truly represented our music globally and introduced the new generation of Colombia’s urban music scene. I am proud to do what many did not do for me. I had many not believe in me or closed doors, and that’s not who I want to be,” Maluma adds explaining how he feels about being able to open doors for many new talents from Colombia.

Maluma’s summer clothing collection is now available in Macy’s department stores.