Maluma Gets Romantic With New Single ‘Junio’ at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

In a set straight from La Comuna 13 — a popular neighborhood in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia — Maluma performed his new single “Junio” at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The Colombian singer got romantic with this R&B-funk song co-written by his go-to collaborator, Edgar Barrera, where he sings about crushing hard on a girl that he’s thinking, “How cool would it be if you were my girlfriend?” But Maluma isn’t looking — in fact, he left it very clear that his heart is taken when he stepped down from the stage following his colorful performance to give his girlfriend Susana Gomez a sweet kiss.

Maluma also took part in Billboard Latin Music Week, where he appeared for a Superstar Q&A and talked about launching his new record label, falling in love, and Marc Anthony’s advice. “Everything in life, you need to have enthusiasm and love,” he said.

Adding, “Marc Anthony has been a blessing in my life because he gave me advice in the beginning, and that was not happening [otherwise]. When he told me you have to be a little bit selfish sometimes — live your own happiness and your calm — I remember I was doing everything for everyone else and I was tired. When Marc told me, ‘Hey there’s no formula, you just need to be yourself.’ That’s when I was able to do what I wanted to do.”

The 29th annual Billboard Latin Music Awards, taking place at Miami’s Watsco Center, are broadcasting live on Telemundo and simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network Universo and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional. The awards — produced by MBS Special Events and executive produced by Mary Black Suarez — coincide with Billboard Latin Music Week, which returned to Miami from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 at the Faena Forum, with a roster of star speakers that included Romeo Santos, Maluma, Grupo Firme, Chayanne, Ivy Queen and Nicky Jam, among many others.