All of Maluma’s Videos With More Than 1 Billion Views: ‘Felices Los 4,’ ‘El Perdedor’ & More

Maluma photographed on October 1, 2020 at the Paramour Estate in Los Angeles. Marcelo Burlon suit, Mykita sunglasses, John Hardy ring and necklace.

Happy Birthday, Maluma!

The Colombian sensation officially turned 28 years old on Friday (Jan. 28), and to celebrate, Billboard highlights his most-watched music videos with over one billion views on YouTube.

In total, Papi Juancho has seven music videos in YouTube’s coveted Billion Views Club. Five of those clips belong to him: “Felices Los 4,” “El Perdedor,” “Corazon,” “Sin Contrato” and “Borro Cassette,” while the other two are his “Chantaje” collaboration with Shakira and “Vente Pa’ Ca” with Ricky Martin.

Maluma’s 2020 banger “Hawai,” which earned the singer his 12th top 10 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart and his highest rank on the Billboard Hot 100 with The Weeknd-assisted remix, currently has more than 850 million views.

Explore Explore Maluma See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Soaring to eventually surpass 1 billion views are Maluma’s 2016 track “Cuatro Babys,” featuring Trap Capos, Noriel, Bryant Myers and Juhn, with more than 999 million views, and the Thalia-assisted “Desde Esa Noche,” with over 939 million views.

Maluma is currently making the rounds with his single “Cositas de la USA.” Earlier this month, he was named the new face of Versace Man for its latest advertising campaign, marking his first campaign with the luxury fashion house that was founded by the late Gianni Versace.

From “Chantaje” to “Borro Cassette,” see all of Maluma’s most-watched music videos below:

Shakira ft. Maluma, “Chantaje”

Ricky Martin ft. Maluma, “Vente Pa’ Ca”

Maluma, “Felices Los 4”

Maluma ft. Nego do Borel, “Corazón”

Maluma, “El Perdedor”

Maluma, “Sin Contrato”

Maluma, “Borro Cassette”