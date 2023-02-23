Maluma & Marc Anthony Enliven Premio Lo Nuestro With Salsa-Pop Smash ‘La Fórmula’ 

Maluma and Marc Anthony joined forces for a riveting performance of “La Fórluma” at Thursday’s (Feb. 23) Premio Lo Nuestro.

The Colombian crooner began his set offstage on a round table occupied by beautiful women, and he lit up a cigar while looking melancholic. Then, salsa legend Marc Antony entered the scene, and the vibrant rhythm exploded into a dazzling tropical frenzy. “No hay una fórmula para olvidar tus besos,” he wailed. “There is no formula to forget your kisses.”

Maluma wore a snazzy red corduroy suit and matching red-tinted glasses, while Anthony dressed in a gray buttoned-up blazer, black jeans and dark shades.

The pair were clearly having a blast, dancing, backed by their horn-powered salsa ensemble who further enlivened the crowd. “Comenzó la rumba, mamasita,” the singers declared, “The rumba just began.”

Produced by the two singers, as well as Edgar Barrera, Rude Boyz and Sergio George, the duet chronicles how no formula exists for securing love and devotion with a certain someone — but there’s always hope.

Just moments prior, Anthony won the award for album of the year — tropical for Pa’llá Voy. “I want to acknowledge all my colleagues from the bottom of my heart, each one of you inspires me — Tito, Victor, Puerto Rico!” he said in his acceptance speech. “In a room full of dreamers, we gave our lives to this craft, and after 30 years I stand here, and it was all worth a damn.”

The 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro, which is themed “El Mundo Es Lo Nuestro” (or The World Is Ours), is co-hosted by Colombian pop star Sebastian Yatra, Mexican TV presenter and actress Alejandra Espinoza, Mexican superstar Paulina Rubio, and Adrián Uribe of Univision’s late-night show De Noche Pero Sin Sueño.

Yatra tops this year’s nominations with 10 nods including the all-genre artist of the year category. He’s closely followed by other top nominees Bad Bunny, Camilo, Becky G, and Grupo Firme, who each have nine nods; Maluma, Daddy Yankee, and Ozuna with eight each; power couple Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía tie with seven, as well as Carin León, Karol G, Carlos Vives, and J Balvin. In total, 192 artists across diverse musical backgrounds are nominated within 39 categories.

The nominations for the fan-voted Premio Lo Nuestro are based on Uforia radio airplay during the eligibility period of Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022. Streaming counts and the assessment of a committee of music and entertainment experts also factor in this list.