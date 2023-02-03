Jay Wheeler, Emilia & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors each week — is powered by new music from Jay Wheeler, Legado 7, Maluma and Marc Anthony — to name a few.

The list includes Jay Wheeler’s “S.O.S.,” a retro track that takes inspiration the 80s. About his song, Wheeler said: “This song is part of that, we don’t stop for even a second. ‘S.O.S.‘ is a track that people will enjoy because it’s part of my essence and what my fans expect. It’s romantic, but danceable. I’m maintaining my style, but also combining a retro sound with modern elements, and I love the video. I hope people enjoy it and sing along with it.”

You can also find “En La Intimidad” by Emilia alongside Argentinean rapper Callejero Fino and Argentine producer Big One. Written by all three artists and produced by Big One, the track showcases the refreshing and innovative artistry deriving from the South American country. With its notable keytar beats, “En La Intimidad” is the perfect balance between reggaeton and cumbia villera.

Additionally, corrido alterado “Las Caravanas” by Legado 7, it’s their first single of 2023 leading to an upcoming album. And, twin sister duo Vale (formed by Valentina and Valeria Pérez) deliver an enchanting pop ballad with subtle urban tones accompanied by their ever-beautiful harmonizing vocals in “Algo Me Pasa.”

Which release is your favorite? Cast your vote — or enter in your favorite selection — in the poll below.