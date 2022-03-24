Maluma Launches Production Company Royalty Films, Makes Directorial Debut With ‘Mojando Asientos’

Maluma is ready to make a splash in the directorial world, making his debut as a filmmaker with “Mojando Asientos” and unveiling his new production company Royalty Films.

Co-directed by Cesar “TES” Pimienta and Rayner Alba “PHRAA,” the song’s music video, which was shot in the star’s hometown in Medellín, is the company’s first-ever release. Both TES and PHRAA are the first creators to join Royalty Films, which was created by Maluma to support new Latin creatives within the music, film and television and commercial fields.

“I am happy to launch my own production house Royalty Films that will create videos for my music and my foundation as well as other projects including those of fellow artists,” the chart-topping artist said in a statement. “Royalty Films has been a dream that we wanted to accomplish and now we have the expertise and in-house talent and I am happy to collaborate with TES and PHRAA who know me so well and believe in my vision. I am very thankful to all of the directors that have worked with me in the past from whom I have learned so much and have been as inspiration.”

Moving forward, Maluma will direct and produce almost all of his music videos. Additionally, via Royalty Films, he aims to provide opportunities to young creatives who are part of his foundation, El Arte De Los Sueños, and produce stories that “have not been told as Latinos and visually continue to disrupt by working with upcoming talent, who want to creative come out of their comfort zone,” according to a press release.

An entrepreneur in every sense of the word, Maluma most recently launched the Royalty fragrance line, which is composed of four fragrances for women and men, and his first fashion collection for men and women in partnership with Macy’s.

Currently, the “Hawái” singer is on his Papi Juancho Europe Tour and is also working on his upcoming album. “Mojando Asientos,” produced by The Rude Boyz, is the first single from the set due later this year.