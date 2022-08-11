Maluma Set for Latin Music Week 2022 in Miami

Maluma is confirmed for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week, set to take place Sept. 26-30 at the Faena Forum in Miami, coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Colombian singer, songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist will be launching his new record label, Royalty Records, at Billboard Latin Music Week, in addition to presenting new music, business ventures, and branding releases. The Latin global superstar will also participate in one of the various superstar panels taking place during the week.

Maluma joins the star-studded lineup that already includes Romeo Santos, Grupo Firme, Camilo, Chayanne, Ivy Queen, Nicky Jam, Eslabon Armado, Bizarrap, Blessd, Yahritza Y Su Esencia, Luis R. Conriquez, Ovy on the Drums, Kunno, and The Rivera Family. More participants will be announced in the weeks leading up to the 2022 Latin Music Week. Registration is now open at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com.

Additionally, Billboard is partnering with Urban Outfitters for an exclusive capsule collection collaboration with rising Latin artists that will debut at Latin Music Week, and hit select stores nationwide and online on Sept. 15.

For 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world. After a sold-out 2021 edition that featured Q&As with Daddy Yankee and Karol G, as well as show-stopping performances by Anitta, Rauw Alejandro, and Natti Natasha, the event returns, coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month.

Billboard Latin Music Week will also coincide with the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 29, in Miami. The Billboard Latin Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo, and will also broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.