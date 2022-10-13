Maluma Is a Hopeless Romantic in ‘Junio’: Here Are the Lyrics Translated to English

There’s no doubt that Maluma is in love. Already known for making fans swoon with his romantic reggaeton-pop ballads, the Colombian star released another one titled “Junio.”

This R&B-funk song co-written by his go-to collaborator, Edgar Barrera, was released Sept. 29 and scored Maluma his 22nd No. 1 on Billboard‘s Latin Airplay chart. (He performed it at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, and right after, stepped down from the stage to give his girlfriend, Susana Gomez, a sweet kiss.)

It’s his first No. 1 debut in almost six years on the tally. While he’s scored 22 champs, he last debuted at No. 1 through his featured role in Shakira’s “Chantaje” in November 2016. “Junio” storms in at No. 1 after its first official tracking week with 8.9 million in audience impressions earned in the week ending Oct. 9, according to Luminate.

Below, read the romantic lyrics translated into English:

The moon hid right when it saw you

Because you shine more than her

To me, she’s jealous of you

Because today she didn’t come out

Only the stars appeared

Speaking to them

They told me that you look beautiful

With that pretty little face, you’re beautiful

That’s what the stars and I say

There are no mistakes in the logic

You give me heat as if it was summer in June

How cool would it be if you were my girlfriend

If it’s not that way, then I’ll settle for a kiss

There are no mistakes in the logic

You give me heat as if it was summer in June

How cool would it be if you were my girlfriend

If it’s not that way, then I’ll settle for a kiss

For you, I’ll fight, I’ll look for an argument

Let’s go to the beach, I’ll oil you up

You tan while I watch

Celestial eyes, ocean of the Turks and Caicos, woah

With you, I don’t need the ocean

Ma, you are my sun

That panty never fails

Yellow sunflower

And that vibe of yours, that energy

Is connecting with mine

Hail Mary, who would say?

Baby, you put a spell on me

The stars say you’ll be mine

There are no mistakes in the logic

You give me heat as if it was summer in June

How cool would it be if you were my girlfriend

If it’s not that way, then I’ll settle for a kiss

There are no mistakes in the logic

You give me heat as if it was summer in June

How cool would it be if you were my girlfriend

If it’s not that way, then I’ll settle for a kiss

Yo,’ yo’

La-la-la-la-la-la (wuh)

Jaja, ey

Maluma, baby

La-la-la-la-la-la (okay)

La-la-la-la, la-la

Dímelo, Edge

Keityn, -TYN, -TYN