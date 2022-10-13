×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Maluma Is a Hopeless Romantic in ‘Junio’: Here Are the Lyrics Translated to English

With this new track, the Colombian star captures his 22nd No. 1 on Latin Airplay chart.

Maluma
Maluma Courtesy Photo
Español

There’s no doubt that Maluma is in love. Already known for making fans swoon with his romantic reggaeton-pop ballads, the Colombian star released another one titled “Junio.”

Explore

Explore

Maluma

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

This R&B-funk song co-written by his go-to collaborator, Edgar Barrera, was released Sept. 29 and scored Maluma his 22nd No. 1 on Billboard‘s Latin Airplay chart. (He performed it at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, and right after, stepped down from the stage to give his girlfriend, Susana Gomez, a sweet kiss.)

Related

Karol G

These Are the Latin Artists Nominated at the 2022 AMAs

It’s his first No. 1 debut in almost six years on the tally. While he’s scored 22 champs, he last debuted at No. 1 through his featured role in Shakira’s “Chantaje” in November 2016. “Junio” storms in at No. 1 after its first official tracking week with 8.9 million in audience impressions earned in the week ending Oct. 9, according to Luminate.

Below, read the romantic lyrics translated into English:

The moon hid right when it saw you
Because you shine more than her
To me, she’s jealous of you
Because today she didn’t come out
Only the stars appeared
Speaking to them
They told me that you look beautiful
With that pretty little face, you’re beautiful
That’s what the stars and I say

There are no mistakes in the logic
You give me heat as if it was summer in June
How cool would it be if you were my girlfriend
If it’s not that way, then I’ll settle for a kiss
There are no mistakes in the logic
You give me heat as if it was summer in June
How cool would it be if you were my girlfriend
If it’s not that way, then I’ll settle for a kiss

For you, I’ll fight, I’ll look for an argument
Let’s go to the beach, I’ll oil you up
You tan while I watch
Celestial eyes, ocean of the Turks and Caicos, woah
With you, I don’t need the ocean
Ma, you are my sun
That panty never fails
Yellow sunflower
And that vibe of yours, that energy
Is connecting with mine
Hail Mary, who would say?
Baby, you put a spell on me
The stars say you’ll be mine

There are no mistakes in the logic
You give me heat as if it was summer in June
How cool would it be if you were my girlfriend
If it’s not that way, then I’ll settle for a kiss
There are no mistakes in the logic
You give me heat as if it was summer in June
How cool would it be if you were my girlfriend
If it’s not that way, then I’ll settle for a kiss

Yo,’ yo’
La-la-la-la-la-la (wuh)
Jaja, ey
Maluma, baby
La-la-la-la-la-la (okay)
La-la-la-la, la-la
Dímelo, Edge
Keityn, -TYN, -TYN

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad