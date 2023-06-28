Maluma’s ‘Hawái’ Video Surpasses 1 Billion Views on YouTube

The video for Maluma‘s 2020 smash hit, “Hawái,” has just hit a new milestone on YouTube.

The visualizer has surpassed the one billion views, according to the video streaming platform. It’s his 10th video as a lead, featured artist or collaborator to achieve this feat after videos such as “Chantaje” with Shakira, the Ricky Martin-assisted “Vente Pa’ Ca,” and “Felices los 4.” Currently, the Colombian star comes in at #59 on Global Top Artists.

“I thank God and the universe every single day for giving me a song that has taken me around the world,” Maluma tells Billboard. “It’s allowed me to achieve new dreams. Now, with more than one billion views, we’re thinking what comes next and what can take my career to the next level. This is just the beginning.”

Explore Explore Maluma See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The drama-filled music video finds the chart-topping singer-songwriter heartbroken and plotting his next move to get his girl back — even if that means crashing her wedding. Produced by Rude Boyz, the melodious pop song was penned by Maluma, Keityn, Edgar Barrera and Bulle Nene with lyrics set in present day that tell the story of a toxic relationship and the aftermath of a breakup in the Instagram era. “Stop lying to yourself, the photo you put up with him saying he was your everything, I know you only posted it to make me jealous,” Maluma sings.

After releasing “Hawái” in August 2020, Maluma recorded the blockbuster bilingual remix with Canadian star The Weeknd two months later, which spent nine weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart. It also scored him his highest ranking Billboard Hot 100 hit, where it peaked at No. 12.

“I was in Miami catching up with my close friend Yovanna Ventura [the model in the music video] and she played me the song and I absolutely loved it,” The Weekend previously told Billboard. “I was inspired so I reached out and it was an easy answer from me when I was asked to get on the track. “Big shout out to Maluma for allowing me to try out my Spanish on the song!” he added.

Revisit the video for “Hawái” above.