Maluma on What Winning His First Grammy Would Mean: ‘That’s the Biggest Goal’

Maluma‘s The Love & Sex Tape is up for best música urbana album at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, set to take place on Sunday (Feb. 5). The Colombian star is up against fellow hitmakers Rauw Alejandro (TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2), Bad Bunny (Un Verano Sin Ti), Daddy Yankee (LEGENDADDY) and Farruko (La 167).

It marks his first nomination ever in this category. Overall, it’s his second nomination. He was previously nominated in the best Latin pop album category for his 2019 set, 11:11.

If he wins his first Grammy, “I would feel very proud to take that to Colombia, that would be so amazing.” Maluma tells Billboard ahead of the awards ceremony, that will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. “That’s the biggest goal, to take the Grammy to my hometown and show it to my mom, to my dad and my friends.”

The Love & Sex Tape dropped in June and it showcased a darker, naughtier side of the “Pretty Boy.” In the eight-track album — produced by The Rude Boyz — Maluma stays true to his urbano essence singing about love, lust and heartbreak, but does so with slightly more raunchier lyrics. It peaked at No. 16 on Billboard‘s Top Latin Albums chart (dated June 25).

About his fellow nominees, Maluma shares that it’s “nice” to be part of that group of artists. “We represent our culture and being nominated with these huge stars is great.” Check out the entire one-on-one interview with Maluma above.

And below, stream his Grammy-nominated set The Love & Sex Tape.