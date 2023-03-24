Humbe, Maluma, Anuel AA & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our New Music Latin roundup—a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors each week—is powered by new music from Humbe, Myke Towers and Maluma, to name a few.

The list includes full-length albums by Myke Towers and Humbe. The former released his 23-track La Vida Es Una (Life is One), where he moves away from his trap and hip-hop core and experiments with alternative, EDM, and funk, as well as collaborations with Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, J Balvin, Arcángel, and more. The latter’s ESENCIA is home to 11 tracks that fuse beautiful atmospherics with Humbe’s signature pop sound, resulting in an album full of introspection — or in his own words via a press release, he had to “search through his own story to deliver his essence.”

Meanwhile, power couple Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía dropped their three-track EP RR, a swoon-worthy, open-hearted slice of Latin pop that’s swirled together with adventure, lust, and romance — giving any love skeptics hope. The official music video to the set’s “Beso” even came equipped with their engagement announcement.

Also on the list are exciting collaborations such as Andrés Cepeda and Gusi’s “Duele,” Grupo Firme and Junior H’s “Trotando Ligas,” Bizarrap and Arcángel’s “Arcángel: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 54,” and Maluma and Anuel AA’s “Diablo, Qué Chimba,” to name a few.

Vote for your new favorite release below, followed by our weekly New Music Latin playlist: