Maluma Announces U.S. Dates for 2023 Don Juan World Tour

Maluma is hitting the road this year, unveiling the 2023 dates for the North American leg of his Don Juan World Tour.

On a recent Instagram post, the Colombian artist shared a set of steamy shirtless, poolside photos and let his 63 million followers know he was “calentando pa’ la gira” (warming up for the tour). On Monday (May 22), it was officially announced that he will embark on a 30-city stint across the U.S.

Produced by CMN (Cardenas Marketing Network), the Don Juan U.S. Tour — named after his upcoming studio album — will kick off Aug. 31 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., and wrap on Nov. 14 in Miami’s Kaseya Center. In between, he will make stops in Las Vegas, Houston, New York, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta and Orlando, to name a few.

Explore Explore Maluma See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I am so excited to return to arenas around the U.S. this fall,” the artist born Juan Luis Londoño Arias said in a press statement. “I took a year off from touring to focus on perfecting what I feel is the best album of my career, Don Juan. I can’t wait to perform the new songs from the album for my fans for the very first time alongside my greatest hits in what I consider to be my most ambitious concert production yet. I’ve waited to give my fans a music and concert experience unlike any other and I expect the Don Juan U.S. Tour to be an exhilarating experience that they’ll never forget!”

The Don Juan World Tour follows his successful Papi Juancho World Tour, which traveled across the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East from 2021 to 2022. The also CMN-produced trek, where the “Felices Los 4” singer serenaded fans from the in-the-round or 360-style stage, grossed $24,488,668, landing at No. 14 in Billboard’s Top Tours of 2021 list.

Pre-sale tickets for the 2023 Don Juan Tour begin at 10 a.m. (local time) on May 25; general tickets are at 10 a.m. (local time) on May 26 via www.cmnevents.com.

See the confirmed dates and cities below: