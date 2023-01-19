Which Latin Artist Should Madonna Collaborate With Next? Vote!

Through a raunchy video that pays homage to her 1991 Truth or Dare documentary, Madonna announced that she’ll be hitting the road with her global Celebration Tour, honoring her 40-year career.

The 35-city trek, produced by Live Nation, is set to kick off in North America on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C., and will hit Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Dallas and San Francisco before wrapping up in Las Vegas on Oct. 7. Madonna will then visit fans in Europe with confirmed dates in London and Amsterdam, to name a few.

The Queen of Pop will be joined by Bob the Drag Queen as a special guest on all the dates.

However, wouldn’t it be an extra treat for her loyal fandom to have some of her past collaborators as surprise guests as well, such as Maluma and Tokischa? Neither have been announced, but with the former, Madonna dropped “Medellín” in 2019, which hit No. 1 on the Dance Club Songs chart and No. 18 on the Hot Latin Songs chart. With the latter, she dropped a new remix to her 2005 hit “Hung Up” called “Hung Up on Tokischa.” The original track peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2005.

With the Celebration Tour happening this year, we’re hoping for yet another bonafide collab between Madonna and a Latin act. From Rosalia to Bad Bunny to Shakira, and more, who should she hit the studio with next? Vote below!