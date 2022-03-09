Lupita D’Alessio Set to Receive Legend Award at the 2022 Latin AMAs

Mexican songstress Lupita D’Alessio is set to receive the Legend Award during the seventh edition of the Latin American Music Awards, Telemundo has announced.

The special honor is presented to artists who have endured the test of time and “who at the very mention of their name conjures a vivid and vibrant image,” according to a statement. D’Alessio (born Guadalupe Contreras Ramos) has serenaded fans for five decades with anthemic ballads such as “Mudanzas,” “Acariciamo” and “Que Ganas de No Verte Nunca Más.”

Throughout her career, she’s placed five songs on Hot Latin Songs including “Ni Guerra Ni Paz” and “El Que Juega Con Fuego,” which peaked at No. 5 in 1988.

The 67-year-old artist will be awarded during the ceremony, set to take place on April 21 and broadcast live from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas beginning at 7pm ET.

D’Alessio began her professional career in 1971 at the Festival Internacional de la Canción Popular and, in 1978, won at the coveted OTI Festival. Overall, she’s recorded 60 live, studio and compilation albums, participated in 11 soap operas, and has sold over 40 million albums. Currently, she’s on her Aquí Estoy Yo Tour, which launched in Mexico and with which she’ll soon visit the United States, with more than 12 shows confirmed for this year.

The forthcoming three-hour event will “pay tribute to today’s most influential and iconic Latin artists” in 26 categories, including favorite video and favorite social artist, selected by a committee of industry professionals who consider the quality, content, creativity and fan engagement.

This year’s list of nominees is led by 10-time-nominated Bad Bunny. El Conejo Malo is followed by Jhay Cortez with eight nominations, and Karol G, J Balvin and Rauw Alejandro with seven nods each. See the complete list of nominees here.

The 2022 Latin AMAs will also stream live on Peacock and broadcast simultaneously on Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo and throughout the Americas on Telemundo Internacional.