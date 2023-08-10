‘El Sol de Mexico’ Will Shine in Acapulco: Luis Miguel Announces New Mexican Tour Dates

Luis Miguel, endearingly known as El Sol de México, will shine in the emblematic port of Acapulco. The beloved Mexican icon will return to one of the most symbolic places of his artistic career as part of his continental Luis Miguel Tour 2023. On Dec. 27, he will land at the GNP Arena in that city, promoters ECO Live and GOJO Live announced in a statement on Thursday (Aug. 10).

The superstar will return to the famous beach resort in the state of Guerrero after a five-year hiatus as part of the new dates announced for his 2023 tour. His first stint began Aug. 3 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and he’s now added Acapulco, as well as another date in Mayakoba, Riviera Maya, on Dec. 31.

ECO Live and GOJO Live said all information regarding his show in Acapulco “will be communicated soon.” On Wednesday, the governor of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado Pineda, celebrated the return of the famous performer on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

“In Guerrero the Sun will shine stronger than ever to close 2023 with a bang. It gives me great pleasure to share with you the announcement of the return of @LMXLM in concert in Acapulco,” Salgado Pineda wrote in Spanish.

En #Guerrero el Sol brillará más fuerte que nunca para cerrar con broche de oro el 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣. ☀️🎤



Me da mucho gusto compartirles el anuncio del regreso de @LMXLM en concierto 🎶 en #Acapulco. Todo esto en el marco de nuestra completa agenda turística y cultural que promovemos… pic.twitter.com/oavZdfhnSp — Evelyn Salgado Pineda (@EvelynSalgadoP) August 10, 2023

The Acapulco beach resort became a symbolic place for the “No Sé Tú” singer because of a luxurious mansion that belonged to him in the ’90s located there. Nestled in the exclusive Bonfil Beach, now called Punta Diamante, the house was characterized by its yellow color and huge windows that gave a wonderful view of the beach.

Micky, as he was affectionately known in his adolescence, lived for several years in that mansion in Acapulco, which then became his center of operations, before moving to Los Angeles and later to Miami.

His time in Acapulco was also portrayed in the 2018 Netflix bioseries Luis Miguel: The Series.

Miguel, who has placed 16 titles at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart and nine on Top Latin Albums, reached a new record July 19 after becoming the Latin American artist with the highest number of songs on the Spotify platform with 23, and more than 100 million streams.

In September, the singer will kick off the North American leg of his CMN-produced tour, visiting key cities such as Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami and Los Angeles, before concluding Dec. 31 in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

Following the success of his 2023 continental tour, the superstar announced Monday 50 additional dates for his Luis Miguel Tour 2024.