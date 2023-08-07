Luis Miguel Announces 50 New Tour Dates for 2024: Exclusive

After strong sales of the 65 dates of his Luis Miguel Tour 2023, which will play until the end of the year, Latin superstar Luis Miguel will extend his trek through 2024, Billboard can exclusively reveal.

Explore Explore Luis Miguel See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The Mexican singer will play 50 additional dates next year, making stops in Central and South America, the United States, Canada and Europe.

Luis Miguel Tour 2024 will officially kick off in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic on Jan. 20, 2024, and will go to Central and South America before circling back to the U.S., April 4 in Seattle, WA. He’ll then play 32 dates, ending June 16 in Greensboro, North Carolina. The shows will be produced by CMN and Fenix, who are also producing the current leg of the tour.

Miguel’s 2023 tour officially kicked off Aug. 3 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with the singer performing over 50 songs from his vast catalog, including timeless hits such as “La incondicional,” “Ahora te puedes marchar,” and “Hasta que me olvides.”

The highly-anticipated tour is Miguel’s first outing since his 2018-2019 México por Siempre tour, which grossed $101.4 million and sold 965,000 tickets across 116 shows, according to Billboard Boxscore. It was the highest grossing Latin tour in Boxscore history until last year when Bad Bunny‘s El Último Tour del Mundo and World’s Hottest Tour surpassed it.

The México por Siempre tour coincided with the first season of Luis Miguel: The Series, based on Miguel’s life and premiering in April 2018. The second and third seasons of the series streamed on Netflix in 2021, in the middle of the pandemic, heightening interest in Miguel and his catalog, despite the fact that he hasn’t released a studio album since 2017’s ¡Mexico Por Siempre!

Luis Miguel Tour 2024 tickets go on presale Thursday, Aug. 10 at 10 am ET, and all tickets will go on sale Aug. 11 for the U.S.

Ticket sales in other countries will be announced individually.

All dates for Luis Miguel Tour 2024 are below:

Jan. 20 — Santo Domingo, Rep. Dominicana

Jan. 23 — San Juan, Puerto Rico

Jan. 27 — Ciudad de Guatemala, Guatemala

Jan. 30 — San Salvador, El Salvador

Feb. 2 — Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Feb. 5 — Managua, Nicaragua

Feb. 8 — San José, Costa Rica

Feb. 12 — Caracas, Venezuela

Feb. 15 — Medellín, Colombia

Feb. 17 — Bogotá, Colombia

Feb. 21 — Quito, Ecuador

Feb. 24 — Lima, Perú

March 2 — Santiago, Chile

March 8 — Buenos Aires, Argentina

March 14 — Córdoba, Argentina

March 16 — Montevideo, Uruguay

March 20 — Asunción, Paraguay

March 23 — Sao Paolo, Brasil

March 28 — Santa Cruz, Bolivia

April 4 — Seattle, WA

April 5 — Portland, OR

April 7 — Sacramento, CA

April 11 — San Francisco, CA

April 13 — Fresno, CA

April 14 — San Jose, CA

April 17 — Los Angeles, CA

April 19 — Las Vegas, NV

April 20 — Glendale, AZ

April 25 — Palm Desert, CA

April 26 — Ontario, CA

April 28 — Salt Lake City, UT

May 2 — El Paso, TX

May 4 — Laredo, TX

May 5 — Austin, TX

May 8 — Dallas, TX

May 10 — Hidalgo, TX

May 11 — San Antonio, TX

May 15 — Houston, TX

May 18 — Atlanta, GA

May 23 — Toronto, Canadá

May 24 — Montreal, Canadá

May 26 — Minneapolis, MN

May 30 — Chicago, IL

June 1 — Brooklyn, NY

June 2 — Uncasville, CT

June 5 — Orlando, FL

June 6 — Sunrise, FL

June 8 — Miami, FL

June 12 — New Orleans

June 14 — Nashville, TN

June 16 — Greensboro, NC