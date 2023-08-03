Luis Miguel Kicks Off His 2023 Tour in Latin America: Here’s the Full Setlist

Luis Miguel has kicked off his highly-awaited 2023 tour in Latin America on Thursday (Aug. 3) in Buenos Aires, Argentina—and Billboard has the official setlist.

El Sol de México—who has notched 16 No. 1 songs on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart and nine leaders on the Top Latin Albums tally—performed nearly 50 songs from his catalog during the opening show, including timeless hits such as “La incondicional,” “Ahora te puedes marchar,” and “Hasta que me olvides,” to name a few.

In September, the Mexican crooner will make way to the North American leg of his CMN-produced trek, visiting key cities such as Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami and Los Angeles before wrapping up Dec. 17 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

See the full setlist of Luis Miguel’s opening night, below:

Será que no me amas

Amor, amor, amor

Suave

Culpable o no

Dormir contigo

Sol, arena y mar

Te necesito

Es por ti

Hasta que me olvides

Dame

No me platiques más

Usted

La puerta

La barca

Inolvidable

Por debajo de la mesa

No sé tú

Como yo te amé

Solamente una vez

Somos novios

Todo y nada

Nosotros

Por una cabeza

Volver

Uno

El día que me quieras

Sonríe

Come Fly With Me

Un hombre busca a una mujer

Cuestión de piel

Oro de ley

Amantes del amor

Más allá de todo

Fría como el viento

Tengo todo excepto a ti

Entrégate

La Bikina

Quiero

Qué nivel de mujer

Mujer de fuego

No me puedes dejar así

Palabra de honor

La incondicional

Ahora te puedes marchar

La chica del bikini azul

Isabel

Cuando calienta el sol

Te propongo

Cucurrucucú Paloma