Luis Miguel Kicks Off His 2023 Tour in Latin America: Here’s the Full Setlist

Luis Miguel has kicked off his highly-awaited 2023 tour in Latin America on Thursday (Aug. 3) in Buenos Aires, Argentina—and Billboard has the official setlist.
El Sol de México—who has notched 16 No. 1 songs on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart and nine leaders on the Top Latin Albums tally—performed nearly 50 songs from his catalog during the opening show, including timeless hits such as “La incondicional,” “Ahora te puedes marchar,” and “Hasta que me olvides,” to name a few.
In September, the Mexican crooner will make way to the North American leg of his CMN-produced trek, visiting key cities such as Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami and Los Angeles before wrapping up Dec. 17 in Guadalajara, Mexico.
See the full setlist of Luis Miguel’s opening night, below:
Será que no me amas
Amor, amor, amor
Suave
Culpable o no
Dormir contigo
Sol, arena y mar
Te necesito
Es por ti
Hasta que me olvides
Dame
No me platiques más
Usted
La puerta
La barca
Inolvidable
Por debajo de la mesa
No sé tú
Como yo te amé
Solamente una vez
Somos novios
Todo y nada
Nosotros
Por una cabeza
Volver
Uno
El día que me quieras
Sonríe
Come Fly With Me
Un hombre busca a una mujer
Cuestión de piel
Oro de ley
Amantes del amor
Más allá de todo
Fría como el viento
Tengo todo excepto a ti
Entrégate
La Bikina
Quiero
Qué nivel de mujer
Mujer de fuego
No me puedes dejar así
Palabra de honor
La incondicional
Ahora te puedes marchar
La chica del bikini azul
Isabel
Cuando calienta el sol
Te propongo
Cucurrucucú Paloma