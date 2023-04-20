Luis Miguel Announces 2023 Tour: Here Are the North & South America Dates

What many fans had been speculating is true: Luis Miguel is going on tour this year.

On Tuesday (April 19), the Mexican crooner announced the dates for his 43-date stint in North and South America that will kick off Aug. 3 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The trek will visit major cities in the U.S. such as Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami and Los Angeles before wrapping up Dec. 17 in Guadalajara, Mexico. The tour is produced by CMN.

It’s Luis Miguel’s first tour in years. His last tour — México Por Siempre, which ran from 2018 to 2019 — grossed $101.4 million and sold 965,000 tickets across 116 shows, according to Billboard Boxscore. It was the highest grossing Latin tour in Boxscore history until last year when Bad Bunny‘s El Último Tour del Mundo and World’s Hottest Tour surpassed it.

Related Luis Miguel Wins Album of the Year at 2018 Latin Grammys

The anticipation for this trek began when El Sol de México — or “The Mexican Sun,” as he is known — simply posted on Instagram “Luis Miguel Tour 2023” in February without offering more details. Whether he’ll drop new music to coincide with the tour is still up in the air. The elusive artist dropped ¡MÉXICO Por Siempre! in 2017, which won album of the year at the Latin Grammy Awards.

Luis Miguel is one of Latin music’s biggest star and one of the top vocalists of his generation. The chart-topping artist has notched 16 No. 1 songs on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart, and nine leaders on the Top Latin Albums tally.

See Luis Miguel’s world tour dates below: