Los40 Music Awards: Winners List

Los40 Music Awards are a wrap.
The 2022 edition of the ceremony took place Friday (Nov. 4) live from the WiZink Center in Madrid. The fan-voted awards, produced by the Los40 radio station, were broken into three categories: Spain, International and Global Latin.
The artists among the top nominees of the night were Rosalía, who was up for best album (Motomami) in the Spain category and Bad Bunny, who was nominated in the Global Latin category for best album (Un Verano Sin Ti) and best song (“Titi Me Preguntó”). The international category was ruled by David Guetta thanks to “Crazy What Love Can Do,” his collaboration with Becky Hill and Ella Henderson, and Adele who was up for best album (30), best song (“Easy On Me”) and best music video (“Oh My God”).
Below, see Los40 Music Awards complete list of winners.
CATEGORY: SPAIN
Best artist or group: Dani Fernández
Best new artist or group: Leo Rizzi
Best album: Motomami by Rosalía
Best song: “Música Ligera” by Ana Mena
Best music video: “360” by Marc Seguí
Best artist or group in concert: Lola Índigo
Best collaboration: “Formentera” by Aitana & Nicki Nicole
Best urban artist or group: Maikel de la Calle
Best festival, tour or concert: Motomami World Tour by Rosalía
Artist ‘Del 40 al 1’: Chanel
CATEGORY: INTERNATIONAL
Best artist or group: Ava Max
Best new artist or group: Yungblud
Best album: Harry’s House by Harry Styles
Best song: “Enemy” by Imagine Dragons
Best music video: “Maybe You’re the Problem” by Ava Max
Best artist or group in concert: Dua Lipa
Best collaboration: “Crazy What Love Can Do” by David Guetta, Becky Hill & Ella Henderson
Best dance artist or producer: David Guetta
CATEGORY: GLOBAL LATIN
Best artist or group: Anitta
Best new artist or group: Tiago PZK
Best album: Dharma by Sebastián Yatra
Best song: “La Bachata” by Manuel Turizo
Best music video: “Te Felicito” by Shakira & Rauw Alejandro
Best artist or group in concert: María Becerra
Best collaboration: “París” by Morat & Duki
Best urban artist or producer: Bizarrap
Best festival, tour or concert: De Adentro Pa Afuera Tour by Camilo
GOLDEN MUSIC AWARDS
Manuel Carrasco
Pedro Almodóvar
Leiva
Juanes
Rosalía