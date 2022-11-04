Los40 Music Awards: Winners List

Los40 Music Awards are a wrap.

The 2022 edition of the ceremony took place Friday (Nov. 4) live from the WiZink Center in Madrid. The fan-voted awards, produced by the Los40 radio station, were broken into three categories: Spain, International and Global Latin.

The artists among the top nominees of the night were Rosalía, who was up for best album (Motomami) in the Spain category and Bad Bunny, who was nominated in the Global Latin category for best album (Un Verano Sin Ti) and best song (“Titi Me Preguntó”). The international category was ruled by David Guetta thanks to “Crazy What Love Can Do,” his collaboration with Becky Hill and Ella Henderson, and Adele who was up for best album (30), best song (“Easy On Me”) and best music video (“Oh My God”).

Below, see Los40 Music Awards complete list of winners.

CATEGORY: SPAIN

Best artist or group: Dani Fernández

Best new artist or group: Leo Rizzi

Best album: Motomami by Rosalía

Best song: “Música Ligera” by Ana Mena

Best music video: “360” by Marc Seguí

Best artist or group in concert: Lola Índigo

Best collaboration: “Formentera” by Aitana & Nicki Nicole

Best urban artist or group: Maikel de la Calle

Best festival, tour or concert: Motomami World Tour by Rosalía

Artist ‘Del 40 al 1’: Chanel

CATEGORY: INTERNATIONAL

Best artist or group: Ava Max

Best new artist or group: Yungblud

Best album: Harry’s House by Harry Styles

Best song: “Enemy” by Imagine Dragons

Best music video: “Maybe You’re the Problem” by Ava Max

Best artist or group in concert: Dua Lipa

Best collaboration: “Crazy What Love Can Do” by David Guetta, Becky Hill & Ella Henderson

Best dance artist or producer: David Guetta

CATEGORY: GLOBAL LATIN

Best artist or group: Anitta

Best new artist or group: Tiago PZK

Best album: Dharma by Sebastián Yatra

Best song: “La Bachata” by Manuel Turizo

Best music video: “Te Felicito” by Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

Best artist or group in concert: María Becerra

Best collaboration: “París” by Morat & Duki

Best urban artist or producer: Bizarrap

Best festival, tour or concert: De Adentro Pa Afuera Tour by Camilo

GOLDEN MUSIC AWARDS

Manuel Carrasco

Pedro Almodóvar

Leiva

Juanes

Rosalía