Los Tigres del Norte Help Farmworkers Affected by California Floods & More Uplifting Moments In Latin Music

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week.

Los Tigres del Norte give back

Mexican supergroup Los Tigres del Norte announced that they’ve teamed up with venue SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif., to donate partial proceeds from the band’s upcoming hometown show April 1. The donations will benefit Local organizations Ayudando Latinos a Soñar and Hijas del Campo, who aid area farmworkers in the aftermath of recent floods and the Half Moon Bay shooting.

“It has also been important to us to show our gratitude by giving back to the community,” the norteño ensemble said in a statement. “Farmworkers already face many hardships in daily life and we could not stand by when so many people close to home have had to face these additional horrible events. We also encourage more people to join us once again in supporting this hardworking, but underserved community.”

Maná’s Alex González to be honored

Drum Workshop presented Alex González, Maná’s legendary drummer, with a DW Collectors Series Icon Snare, as a tribute to the musician. The snare drums, created by DW drum designer John Good, “pay tribute to some of the most iconic drummers in the history of rock,” according to a press release. Each snare is sized and configured to reflect the snare the artist plays and features an inlaid design made from “exotic wood veneers.”

“I am very happy and excited that my icon snare drum will be able to help others that are in need, that’s why my charity of choice is Nariz Roja A.C. that helps and supports low income children with Cancer in Mexico,” González said. “Thank you DW and thank you to those who have purchased my Icon Snare for your support and help! Big Hug!”

J&N Records receive special award

Executives Juan Hidalgo and Nelson Estévez received the Premio Soberano Especial from the Dominican Republic’s Asociación de Cronistas de Arte (ACROARTE). The special award honors their “productive” career as label executives and owners of J&N Records, which the brothers launched in 1981 in Queens, New York. Some of the artists they’ve worked with include Monchy & Alexandra, Tito Rojas and Johnny Ventura, among others.

“Thank you ACROARTE and to the many artists who’ve been with us for 43 years working for music,” Estévez expressed as they received the award at the Teatro Nacional in Santo Domingo.

Laura Pausini said “I do”

After 18 years with her partner Paolo Carta, Laura Pausini is a married woman. The longtime couple said “I do” on Wednesday (March 22) during a surprise wedding ceremony. The singer-songwriter and the Italian producer married in the city of Solarolo at Pausini’s parents’ house. Pausini and Carta exchanged vows with an original song “Davanti a Noi / Frente a Nosotros” penned by both. They then shared the special moment on social media.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are engaged

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía revealed that they are engaged in their “Beso” music video, from their three-track joint EP RR. The clip features a collage of moments the couple has spent together during their three-year relationship. At the 3:15 minute mark, a teary-eyed Rosalía appears flaunting her diamond ring while holding the box on the same hand. “Oh my god, and my mascara is all runny now. I love you,” she says before kissing her now fiancé.