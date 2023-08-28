After More Than 40 Years Together, Los Temerarios Are Separating: Exclusive

It’s the end of an era: Los Temerarios are separating, Billboard has learned.

Led by brothers Adolfo and Gustavo Ángel, the band, one of the most iconic Mexican grupero/pop acts in Latin music, is splitting after more than 45 years.

In a statement shared with Billboard, Adolfo, Los Temerarios’ songwriter, producer and keyboardist, and Gustavo, the group’s lead singer, explain the decision while thanking fans for supporting them across four decades. “With the love that has united us since we were kids, the same that we feel for the vocation that we’ve had the privilege of working in for more than 46 years, we want to share that we’ve made the difficult decision of separating, closing one of the most important and gratifying cycles of our lives.”

Since releasing their first album in 1983, Los Temerarios helped popularize the grupero subgenre in Mexico and the United States in the late ’80s, early ’90s. Known for its romantic lyrics powered by electric guitars, keyboards and drums, Los Temerarios secured 41 entries on Billboard‘s Hot Latin Songs chart, 17 of which are top 10 hits, including four No. 1s (“Ya Me Voy Para Siempre,” “Por Qué Te Conocí,” “Que De Raro Tiene” and “Si Tú Te Vas”). On the Top Latin Albums chart, the group placed 23 top 10 sets, eight hit No. 1.

The statement continues, “We are eternally grateful to our fans that have so generously embraced our music with their hearts and have been the fuel and inspiration of our career. To the media who has supported us with respect and integrity throughout these years. To the promoters and collaborators who are part of this project, who’s mission is to expand our music made to honor love, the magic and mystery that unites us and gives life meaning. Everything that we express form this moment on will be in form of music and in our next shows where we’ll be giving you the best of us.”

While staying true to their core sound, Los Temerarios soundtracked multigenerational households across the U.S. and have, to date, been a touring titan going on stints almost every year. That came to a halt during the pandemic but earlier this year, the brothers returned to the stage with a special tour that celebrated the group’s more than 40 years trajectory. After spending a decade with Fonovisa, a division of Universal Music Latin Entertainment, Los Temerarios launched their own record label and publisher, Virtus, nearly 15 years ago, which played a major role in their longevity.

“At the beginning of our careers when we were looking for support from labels and executives, we weren’t well received. All we knew back then was that music was our life so we kept looking for options,” Adolfo told Billboard in February. “I thank my brother Gustavo for always standing by my side and supporting all the decisions I made for the band. One day, we decided to launch our label, our publisher, and it was one of the best decisions we could ever make. Staying relevant in this industry is not easy so we have nothing but gratitude for our fans, we feel very fortunate.”

Los Temerarios will complete their 2023 tour dates and have announced new dates for next year. “The touring schedule from September 2023 to November 2024 will be the last one we offer together,” Los Temerarios announce in the statement. “And we will do it with the same love and respect that we’ve always done tours with.”

Below, the complete list of dates for Los Temerarios’ upcoming last tour in the U.S. (For dates in Mexico and Central America, click here.)

2023:

Sept. 15 — San Diego, CA — Pachanga Arena

Sept. 16 — Ontario, CA — Toyota Arena

Sept. 22 — Albuquerque, NM — Rio Rancho Grande Arena

Sept. 23 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Sept. 29 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

Sept. 30 — Ontario, CA — Toyota Arena

Oct. 7 — Fort Myers, FL — Hertz Arena

Oct. 8 — Miami, FL — Miami-Dade Arena

Oct. 12 & 13 — New York, NY — UBS Arena

Oct. 14 — Bridgeport, CT — Total Mortgage Arena

Nov. 3 — Fresno, CA — Selland Arena

Nov. 4 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Nov. 11 — McAllen, TX — Payne Arena

2024:

June 15 — Los Angeles, CA — BMO Stadium

July 26 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center

Aug. 3 — Las Vegas, NV — Michelob Ultra Arena

Aug. 8 — Phoenix, AZ — Footprint Center

Aug. 9 — Coachella, CA — Acrisure Arena

Aug. 24 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Sept. 7 — Fairfax, VA — EagleBank Arena

Oct. 4 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Oct. 12 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Nov. 2 — Atlanta, GA — Gas South Arena

Nov. 3 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Nov. 8 & 9 — Chicago, IL — Allstate Arena

Nov. 23 — Anaheim, CA — Honda Center

Purchase tickets to the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Week here.