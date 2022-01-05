Los Temerarios & Carlos Vives Postpone Their 2022 U.S. Tours Amid COVID-19 Surge

Los Temerarios and Carlos Vives announced Wednesday (Jan. 5) that they’ve postponed their respective U.S. tours amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the nation.

In an official press release shared on their social media channels, the Mexican grupero band said that due to the “critical situation,” they decided to postpone their 2022 tour — which was set to kick off Feb. 4 — and move it to 2023.

“At this moment, everyone’s health is top priority, and although we want to return to the stage and reunite with our fans, we don’t want to put anyone at risk,” Los Temerarios, led by brothers Gustavo and Adolfo Angel, wrote. Tickets purchased for the 2022 tour will be valid for the new dates, which they’ll be announcing in the upcoming months, according to the post.

Meanwhile, Colombian star Vives also announced that his Después de todo … Vives tour, which kicked off in December and was set to pick up Jan. 13 in Seattle, was postponed until further notice.

The Loud and Live-produced trek is being canceled for the time being to protect the public, artists and their teams. “This difficult decision has been made in a prudent manner to ensure the well-being and health of the entire community,” stated Nelson Albareda, CEO and founder of Loud and Live. New dates will be announced in the next few days, according to a press release, and tickets purchased will remain valid.

The emergence of the highly contagious Omicron variant has led to a spike in coronavirus infections across the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 206.6 million people in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but the country still hit a record high on Jan. 3 with more than one million people diagnosed with COVID-19, according to data from the John Hopkins University.