‘Los Montaner’ Reality Show Is Coming to Disney+: Watch the Trailer

“Los Montaner” follows the iconic family of the Montaners: Ricardo, Marlene, Mau, Ricky and Evaluna, and their significant others Stefi, Sara and Camilo.

The Montaner dynasty is bringing their private life to the small screen in a new reality show called Los Montaner, set to premiere later this year on Disney+.

The unscripted docuseries, produced by multimedia company NTERTAIN Studios in collaboration with Disney Branded Television, will follow the daily life of the Montaner family — Ricardo, Marlene Rodriguez, Mau, Ricky, and Evaluna, as well as their significant others Camilo Echeverry, Sara Escobar, and Stefi Roitman — giving fans a look at their intimate moments as well as behind the scenes of their artistic careers and live music performances.

The 10-episode series is filmed using mixed-media formats including cellphone footage, confessional interviews, and content from the family’s private archive.

In spring 2021, NTERTAIN studios announced the development and production of its first original series.

“This last year that passed, among other things, served as a way to spend more time together, more than ever, and to partake in profound dialogue about all that is going on, with our careers, personal and everything really,” expressed the family patriarch in a previous statement. “Within these conversations, we discussed our thoughts on us wanting to possibly do a show together and in this form convey to the world what family unity means to us… to communicate that together we can be happy amidst the circumstances, no matter what comes at us.”

“Los Montaner” is executive produced by Lex Borrero, Tommy Mottola, and Ivanni Rodriguez along with Ricardo, Marlene, Mau y Ricky, Santiago Zapata, and Chris Smith. Zapata and Smith also serve as the showrunners and directors for NTERTAIN Studios’ series.

Watch the official trailer below: