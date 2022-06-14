Back for Round 2: Los Bukis Return With New ‘Una Historia Contada’ Tour Dates

Los Bukis have added a new date to their 2022 Una Historia Cantada tour after selling out their upcoming Aug. 18 show in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday (June 14), the renowned Mexican group helmed by Marco Antonio Solis, announced a second show at the LA Memorial Coliseum for Saturday, Aug. 20. The last time the Mexican ensemble played the Coliseum was in 1995 in front of 60,000 fans, marking their last show as a group before parting ways. With their two-date stint, they hope to break their own record from 27 years ago.

Back by popular demand, the group will hit the road again this summer with its historic stadium tour, which scored the biggest Latin tour of 2021, earning $49.6 million, according to Billboard Boxscore.

Una Historia Cantada also marked the first time Los Bukis reunited in over 25 years.

“That first date in Los Angeles, just as we were dressed and ready to go out, we heard the shouts and applause of thousands of fans who were outside waiting for us,” Los Bukis tells Billboard. “It was a very special moment because it was the first time in 25 years that we performed together again onstage. There were hugs, tears, prayers, and lots of emotions.”

Los Bukis Eduardo Cardoza

Now, Bukis are ready to do it all over again, kicking off their five-date trek on July 30 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and wrapping on Aug. 26 at The Gorge Amphitheater in Seattle. As an appreciation for their loyal fans, the group is offering a special Father’s Day promotion “PAPÁ + 3,” where you can purchase four tickets for the price of three for all U.S. shows via LiveNation.com.

“Being able to share the stage together and see the emotion of the people in the stadiums are things that really mark your life in a beautiful way. It feeds our heart and soul,” the group adds.

Last month, the group won top Latin tour at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, where they were up against Bad Bunny’s “El Último Tour Del Mundo” and Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin’s “Live in Concert.”

“Our ‘Una Historia Cantada’ tour is a moment of reunion in many ways, not only for us on stage, but for hundreds of thousands of people. This award is a reflection of that energy, that love, that dedication of the most loyal fans,” they conclude.