Los Angeles Azules Set 34-Date U.S. Tour: Exclusive

Los Angeles Azules (The Blue Angeles), the six-sibling Mexican cumbia troupe that found unlikely international success after 40 years together, is launching its biggest U.S. tour to date.

The De Iztapalapa Para El Mundo tour (From Iztapalapa to the World tour), so named after their Mexican home town, will play 34 dates across 33 cities, beginning in Denver, Colorado August 26, and ending in New Orleans April 1, 2023.

Explore Explore Los Angeles Azules See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Tickets for De Iztapalapa Para El Mundo go on sale beginning Friday (April 22) at 10am local time through www.losangelesazules.com.mx.

The tour is presented by Live Nation Entertainment.

While music from Mexico is increasingly gaining mainstream fans, both Latin and non Latin, the continued popularity of Los Angeles Azules is one of the most remarkable success stories in Latin music in recent years.

Officially founded in 1980 by the Mejia Avante siblings, the group early on opted to sing its own version of Colombian cumbia, giving it a Mexican twist. Popular at home, Los Angeles Azules were thrust into the international spotlight in 1997, when their heartfelt cumbia “Como Te Voy a Olvidar,” landed the group for the first time ever on the Hot Latin Songs and Latin Airplay charts, peaking at No. 7 on the Feb. 22, 1997-dated charts.

Three years later, “El Liston de tu Pelo” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Regional Mexican Airplay chart. It would take 19 years for Los Angeles to go to No. 1 again, this time with on the Regional Mexican Airplay chart with “Nunca Es Suficiente,” featuring Natalia Lafourcade.

It was one of many collaborations with artists of other genres that have increasingly raised the group’s profile. In 2018, Los Angeles played Coachella, and last month, the group sold out five nights in Buenos Aires’ legendary Luna Park theater, making them perhaps the first-ever Mexican cumbia group to achieve that level of success in Argentina.

In the U.S., the De Iztapalapa para el Mundo tour marks the culmination of almost a decade of steady touring. In 2013, Los Angeles were averaging a gross of $82,700 per tour stop, selling an average of 4,000 tickets at an average price of $20. Last year, their average gross was $270,000 with an average of over 7,000 tickets sold per stop.

All told, the group sold out 25 U.S. dates in their last tour, including shows in New York, Dallas, Las Vegas, Chicago and two in Los Angeles.

This time around, their trek is even more ambitious, with first-time stops in cities like New Orleans and Miami (where Mexican cumbia is not a thing).

Below are all the tour dates.

Los Angeles Azules’ 2022 De Iztapalapa Para El Mundo

Aug. 26 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

Aug. 27– Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

Sept. 9 – Anaheim, CA – The Theatre Honda Center

Sept. 10 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Sept. 11 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Sept. 16 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Sept. 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena

Sept. 23 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Sept. 24 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Sept. 30– Rancho Mirage, CA – Agua Caliente Casino

Oct. 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 7 – Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena

Oct. 8 – Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena

Oct. 9 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Center

Oct. 13 – Austin, TX – HEB Center at Cedar Park

Oct. 14– San Antonio, TX– Freeman Coliseum

Oct. 15 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 21 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

Oct. 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Kiva Auditorium

Oct. 23 – Dodge City, KS – United Wireless Arena

Nov. 18 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena

Nov. 19 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater

Nov. 23 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro, Coliseum

Nov. 25– Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 26 – New York, NY – Hulu Theater

Nov. 27 – Fairfax, VA– EagleBank Arena

2023

March 12 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

March 17 – Kennewick, WA – Toyota Center

March 18 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

March 19 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

March 24 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

March 25– Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

March 31 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

April 1 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theater