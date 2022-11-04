Morat on ‘No Se Va’ Going Viral, Pedro Almodovar’s Passionate Speech & More Highlights From Los40 Music Awards

With riveting performances by artists such as Rosalía, Maria Becerra, Manuel Turizo, Lola Índigo, Marc Seguí, Tiago PZK and many more, Los40 Music Awards was the place to be on a cold Friday night in Madrid.

The 2022 edition of the award’s ceremony took place Nov. 4 at the WiZink Center near the city’s downtown area. While performances were among the show’s highlights, there were also red carpet interviews and a speech by the legend Pedro Almodóvar that are worth an entry in the best moments of the night.

Below, highlights from this year’s Los40 Music Awards.

Morat on “No Se Va” Going viral

The Colombian band’s 2019 single “No Se Va” is currently having a moment — thanks to a cover by emerging regional Mexican ensemble Grupo Frontera. Their norteño rendition of the their norteño the track “No Se Va” became only the fifth regional Mexican song in Hot 100 history, reaching a No. 57 high after entering the all-genre songs chart in early October. About Frontera breathing fresh air into their single, Morat told Billboard this on the red carpet: “When we heard about it, it wasn’t that surprising. This has happened to us with many of our songs. We’re happy for them, and we’re happy for the song. It’s great that the song is transcending.”

Rosalía fangirls over a soccer player

When Rosalía picked up her award for best album for Motomami in the Spain category, she expressed her admiration for Alexia Putellas, who plays for Barcelona’s women’s fútbol team and won a Balón de Oro this year. “Wow this is crazy,” she said as she giggled her way to the stage. “I am such a big fan of Alexia and I had no idea that she would be the one handing this award to me. I’m a huge fan!”

Ricky Montaner on “Llorar, Llorar” being a gift that keeps on giving

“It’s one of my favorite songs that we’ve done in our entire career,” Ricky, of duo Mau Y Ricky, said about their collaboration with Carin Leon. “It’s a song that’s given us joy and has evolved organically with time. We released it a few months ago and just new we’re seeing it go up on the charts. It’s a blessing and I’m so proud of it.” The singer-songwriter also said he and his brother wrote the song while living in Mexico when they were recording the show La Voz México. “I needed a Mexican singer who would give it the seal of approval of someone from Mexico and we had so much chemistry with Carin. I love him and I’m so grateful.” Ricky also teased the the duo’s next album is due next year.

Tiago PZK takes a moment to reflect

The Argentine’s debut album, Portales, was a game-changer for him. “I learned so much about myself and how it is to have a more clear vision. It gave me identity,” he told Billboard. “I learned to work under pressure. Now, that I’ve released my first I have to start thinking about the next album. There’s no break in between.”

Pedro Almodóvar urges fans to watch movies … in a theater

The legendary film director, screenwriter and producer, Pedro Almodóvar, took the stage at Los40 to accept one of the Golden Music Awards that night. During his speech, he asked fans to go watch movies in theaters. “I know that you all don’t go out to the movies often,” he said confidently. “I’m not sure if you all know that movie theaters are going through an enormous crisis. My advice to you is go back and experience what it is to go watch a movie in a screen that’s way bigger than the one in your home. If you haven’t experience that yet, it will change your life. It’s hypnotizing. And for that hypnosis to happen, you have to become small and be surrounded by strangers in a dark place.

Sebastián Yatra danced the night away

If there’s anyone who hands down had the most fun on Friday, it was Sebastián Yatra. The Colombian star danced the night away as he cheered on his colleagues who took the stage such as María Becerra and Manuel Carrasco. He was the ultimate fan who also took the stage to accept the award for best album (Dharma) in the Global Latin category.