×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Sony Music Teams Up With Soccer Star Lionel Messi for New Animated Series

The production will feature original music by Sony artists.

Leo Messi
Leo Messi of Paris Saint-Germain looks on during the friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and Riyadh XI at King Fahd International Stadium on Jan. 19, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via GI

An animated series inspired by Argentine fútbol icon Lionel Messi is underway. Sony Music Entertainment’s premium content division announced a partnership with Leo Messi Management SL to develop the new original series that will feature original music by Sony Music artists and composers, according to a press release.

“Since I was a kid, I’ve always loved animated series and my kids are big fans of animated characters,” the Argentine soccer star said in a statement. “Being able to participate in an animation project makes me happy, because it fulfills one of my dreams! I would like to thank Sony Music for joining this project and we hope that everyone will like the result, especially the girls and the boys.”

Related

Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Reaches Billboard Charts With Brad Paisley Charity Single

Currently in development, the series — which will be available in English, Spanish and other languages — will portray Messi as “a child who confronts obstacles while traveling throughout a video game.”

“It is a privilege for Sony Music to collaborate with Lionel Messi on this project to showcase the power and lessons of sports in partnership with the greatest football player of all time and one of the greatest athletes in history,” added Fernando Cabral, executive vice president, business development, Latin-Iberia regional, Sony Music Entertainment. “We look forward to bringing this heartwarming and humbling series to screens for audiences of all ages around the world.”

Sony Music’s premium content division will oversee the development and distribution of the series.

The new series announcement comes after Messi — who has so far won seven Ballon d’Or awards — led Argentina to a World Cup win over France in December.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad