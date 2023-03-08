Sony Music Teams Up With Soccer Star Lionel Messi for New Animated Series

An animated series inspired by Argentine fútbol icon Lionel Messi is underway. Sony Music Entertainment’s premium content division announced a partnership with Leo Messi Management SL to develop the new original series that will feature original music by Sony Music artists and composers, according to a press release.

“Since I was a kid, I’ve always loved animated series and my kids are big fans of animated characters,” the Argentine soccer star said in a statement. “Being able to participate in an animation project makes me happy, because it fulfills one of my dreams! I would like to thank Sony Music for joining this project and we hope that everyone will like the result, especially the girls and the boys.”

Currently in development, the series — which will be available in English, Spanish and other languages — will portray Messi as “a child who confronts obstacles while traveling throughout a video game.”

“It is a privilege for Sony Music to collaborate with Lionel Messi on this project to showcase the power and lessons of sports in partnership with the greatest football player of all time and one of the greatest athletes in history,” added Fernando Cabral, executive vice president, business development, Latin-Iberia regional, Sony Music Entertainment. “We look forward to bringing this heartwarming and humbling series to screens for audiences of all ages around the world.”

Sony Music’s premium content division will oversee the development and distribution of the series.

The new series announcement comes after Messi — who has so far won seven Ballon d’Or awards — led Argentina to a World Cup win over France in December.

