León Larregui, GALE, El Fantasma & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our New Music Latin roundup — a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin and Billboard Español editors each week — is powered by new music from El Fantasma as well as Sebastián Yatra, Maniel Turizo and Beéle in trio.

The list also includes full-length albums by GALE and León Larregui. On the latter release, Larregui continues to bring his enigmatic allure to the dance floor in his third solo outing. Like some kind of intergalactic prophet, the Zoé frontman finds a perfect balance between crafting ethereal arrangements rooted in Mexican tradition while offering some words of wisdom.

“This track is one of my favorites from Prismarama,” Larregui tells Billboard Español via email about the leading song “Incendio de Amor/Carmelita” from the album. “After watching the Mexican film I’m No Longer Here by [Fernando] Frías, I was fascinated with this urban expression of cumbia rebajada.”

Meanwhile, GALE dabbles in edgy-pop, punk, and reggaetón rhythms that power heartbreak ballads and soon-to-be feminist anthems. “I have to say that I am so freaking excited,” GALE said about her debut album during the Latin Women in Music red carpet. “It’s so personal and vulnerable and badass and I’m so happy to share this with the world. It’s who I am.”

Then there’s El Fantasma EP Xperimental, where he’s joined by a live symphony orchestra with piano, violin, and cello. The Mexican artist belts out sentimental and reflective lyrics about heartbreak on each track. “We did the EP with a lot of nerves and emotions. This is something new for me,” he told Billboard during an Instagram Live interview. “We switched the cowboy hat for a more sleek look. I wanted to do something new.”

Last but not least, Colombian pop star Sebastián Yatra ventures into merengue alongside his compatriots Manuel Turizo and Beéle on “Vagabundo,” a joyous summer banger written and performed by this trio of collaborators.

Vote for your new favorite release below, followed by our weekly New Music Latin playlist: