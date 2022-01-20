How Laura Pausini Adapted Her New Single’s Lyrics to Reflect Her Real-Life Journey

When Laura Pausini heard the lyrics to “Caja” for the very first time, she knew instantly that the words were describing what she had just gone through during the pandemic.

It’s not what Madame, the song’s songwriter, had intended to do with the lyrics. In fact, she wrote “Caja” inspired by a photo she saw of Pausini with her girlfriends back in high school on Instagram. The song narrates the story of two friends who long to reunite after losing touch with one another.

“I found an old box and your phone number was there/ I wanted to call you and I’ve looked for you but you disappeared/ I don’t know if you’ve forgotten about me but I’ve never forgotten about you,” Pausini evocatively sings in the bridge.

“These two years that we’ve been locked up, I’ve had time to think a lot about my life and my memories,” the Italian singer-songwriter tells Billboard. “I connected these lyrics to what I had lived through these past months and what I’ve learned from reflecting on my youth, adolescent years and the woman I am today. This song may be about two friends, but for me, it’s about reconnecting with my old self to understand the woman I am today.”

“Caja,” which was released Thursday (Jan. 20), is her first single since her Golden Globe-winning anthem “Io Si,” a song she credits for bringing her back to life and giving her the motivation to start writing songs again.

“The pandemic took away my liberty — not only physically, but mentally,” she says. “I was not capable of writing anything at that time. But then I had the chance of recording ‘Io Si’ and I’m not sure what it was about that project but since then, I’ve been wanting to write and maybe soon, I’ll have enough songs for a new album.”

Aside from writing new songs, Pausini is also set to make her acting debut in the Amazon original documentary film titled Un Placer Conocerte (It’s a Pleasure to Meet You), which will be produced by Endemol Shine Italy. Without revealing too many details, Pausini says the project will “allow me to explore a side of myself that I had put away in a box for many years. It’s part documentary and part movie, which is where I get to act. But I say ‘acting’ loosely because in reality, I’m playing myself.”