Greeicy, Ha*Ash, Ludmilla & More Set to Present at 2023 Billboard Latin Women in Music

On Thursday (May 4), Billboard and Telemundo announced a new wave of presenters for the inaugural Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Música (Billboard Latin Women in Music) — an expansion of Billboard’s Women in Music franchise that will celebrate Latin women artists, executives and creatives in the music industry.

The debut ceremony will honor seven Latina singer-songwriters including Shakira, who will receive the Latin Woman of the Year Award, and Thalia, who will receive the Global Powerhouse Award.

Joining the star-studded lineup as presenters are Giselle Blondet, Chiky Bombom, Jessica Carrillo, Greeicy, Guaynaa, Ha*Ash, Lele Pons, Andrea Meza, Elena Rose and Nicole Zignago. Meanwhile, Canadian artist JP Saxe and Brazilian star Ludmilla are set to perform with the honorees. The former will share the stage with Evaluna and the latter with Emilia.

Ha*Ash will present Ana Gabriel with the Living Legend Award; Elena Rose will present Emilia with the Rising Star Award; Nicole Zignago will present Evaluna with the Tradition and Future Award; Greeicy will present Goyo with the Agent of Change Award; and Lele Pons and Guaynaa will present Maria Becerra with the Visionary Award.

Hosted by Ivy Queen and Jacqueline Bracamontes, the 2023 Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Música will be taped at the Watsco Center in Miami on Saturday and will air exclusively on Telemundo on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

Tickets to attend Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Música live in Miami on May 6 are on sale now.