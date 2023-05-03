Listen to the Billboard Latin Women in Music Playlist: Shakira, Thalia, Emilia & More

The inaugural Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Música (Billboard Latin Women in Music) — which celebrates Latin female artists, executives and creatives in the music industry — is right around the corner.

An expansion of Billboard’s Women in Music franchise, the debut ceremony will honor seven Latina singer-songwriters including the first-ever Latin Woman of the Year Award to Shakira.

“Shakira is the ultimate Woman in Music,” said Leila Cobo, Billboard’s chief content officer for Latin/Español. “Thanks to her, Latin women all over the world have been empowered to write and perform deeply personal music. She created a movement all on her own and continues to be more relevant than ever today, with grace, a deep tradition of giving back, and enormous talent. She is the definition of a Woman in Music.”

The other honorees include Ana Gabriel, who will receive the Living Legend Award; Emilia, who will receive the Rising Star Award; Evaluna, who will receive the Tradition and Future Award; Goyo, who will receive the Agent of Change Award; Thalia, who will receive the Global Powerhouse Award; and Maria Becerra, who will receive the Visionary Award.

Hosted by Ivy Queen and Jacqueline Bracamontes, the 2023 Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Música will be taped at the Watsco Center in Miami on May 6 and will air exclusively on Telemundo May 7 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

Below, count down to the televised event by listening to the ultimate playlist featuring music by the seven honorees and our host, Ivy.

