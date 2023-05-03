×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Listen to the Billboard Latin Women in Music Playlist: Shakira, Thalia, Emilia & More

The best hits by the inaugural Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Música honorees.

Maria-Becerra-Emilia-Mernes
Maria Becerra y Emilia Mernes asisten a la 22da entrega anual de los Latin Grammys el 18 de noviembre de 2022 en el Grand Garden Arena en Las Vegas. Rodrigo Varela/GI
Español

The inaugural Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Música (Billboard Latin Women in Music) — which celebrates Latin female artists, executives and creatives in the music industry — is right around the corner. 

Related

Maria Fernandez, Luana Pagani, Elsa Yep, Mia Nygren, Rocio Guerrero, Desiree Perez, Camille Soto, Alexandra Lioutikoff

Billboard’s 2023 Latin Women in Music Executives

An expansion of Billboard’s Women in Music franchise, the debut ceremony will honor seven Latina singer-songwriters including the first-ever Latin Woman of the Year Award to Shakira

“Shakira is the ultimate Woman in Music,” said Leila Cobo, Billboard’s chief content officer for Latin/Español. “Thanks to her, Latin women all over the world have been empowered to write and perform deeply personal music. She created a movement all on her own and continues to be more relevant than ever today, with grace, a deep tradition of giving back, and enormous talent. She is the definition of a Woman in Music.” 

The other honorees include Ana Gabriel, who will receive the Living Legend Award; Emilia, who will receive the Rising Star Award; Evaluna, who will receive the Tradition and Future Award; Goyo, who will receive the Agent of Change Award; Thalia, who will receive the Global Powerhouse Award; and Maria Becerra, who will receive the Visionary Award. 

Hosted by Ivy Queen and Jacqueline Bracamontes, the 2023 Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Música will be taped at the Watsco Center in Miami on May 6 and will air exclusively on Telemundo May 7 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

Below, count down to the televised event by listening to the ultimate playlist featuring music by the seven honorees and our host, Ivy.

Tickets to attend Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Música live in Miami on May 6 are on sale now. For more information and to purchase, visit BillboardMujeresEnLaMusica.com. For the latest news, visit BillboardMujeresEnLaMusica.com, or follow Billboard on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter at @billboard. Join the conversation using #BBMujeresLatinas and visit BBMujeresLatinas.com for more information.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad