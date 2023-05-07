‘The Queen is Here!’: Ivy Queen Wraps 2023 Billboard Latin Women in Music With Premiere of ‘Toma’

Ivy Queen, alongside Jacqueline Bracamontes, co-hosted the first-ever Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Música (Billboard Latin Women in Music) on Sunday night (May 7). Flaunting a bedazzled boxing robe with a hood covering her face, Ivy (real name: Martha Ivelisse Pesante Rodríguez) also took center stage to exclusively premiere her new single “Toma” (Take It).

“The queen is here,” she kicked off the track as she removed the robe and showed off her curves in a fitted golden ensemble and knee-high boots. A hard-hitting reggaetón song fused with Middle Eastern melodies that later transition to an old-school perreo (produced by Young Hollywood), “Toma” is a reassurance of her “Queen of Reggaeton” title.

“Toma reggaeton pa’ que sientan la presion,” she sings in the chorus, which loosely translates to “take reggaeton to feel the pressure.” “I’m the essence of PR [Puerto Rico] and New York City” and “they have to respect the ranks” are some of the many empowered lines in the tune, before it finishes off with the voice of virtual assistant Siri reminding everyone that “Ivy Queen became known as the Queen of Reggaeton, a singer with a fierce stage persona.”

Watch Ivy Queen’s full performance here:

In March, the 50-year-old Puerto Rican rapper was honored with the Women In Music Icon Award at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music gala.

A first of its kind for Latin music, Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Música, an expansion of Billboard’s Women in Music franchise, celebrates Latin female artists, executives and creatives who are proactively working for positive change, inclusion and gender parity in the music industry.

Shakira will receive the first-ever Woman of the Year award. Other honorees include Ana Gabriel, who will receive the Living Legend Award; Emilia, who will receive the Rising Star Award; Maria Becerra, who will receive the Visionary Award; Evaluna, who will receive the Tradition and Future Award; Goyo, who will receive the Agent of Change Award, and Thalia, who will receive the Global Powerhouse Award.

Billboard and Telemundo aim to further elevate Latin music globally and celebrate the women who have made a concrete impact on Latin music through their artistic achievements, or through tangible, noteworthy actions that have brought measurable recognition and opportunity to women, affecting positive change to the industry as a whole.