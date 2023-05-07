Why Goyo Says 2023 Billboard Latin Women in Music Is ‘Pure Motivation’

Rocking an edgy, all-denim dress, Goyo arrived at the inaugural Billboard Latin Women in Music to receive the Agent of Change award on Saturday night (May 6).

Following a show-stopping performance, where she sang a medley of her hits “Na Na Na” and “Lo Conoces,” to name a few, the Colombian singer-songwriter, who was presented by fellow colleague and compatriot Greeicy, was joined on stage by her mother Nelfa and daughter Saba to receive the award.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Goyo Greeicy See latest videos, charts and news

“For me, it’s an honor to be here,” she started off her acceptance speech. “I want to thank Colombia with all my heart. I’m very excited to be representing my country and my people. I feel proud of being born in Choco and feel excited to have a team of women with whom I work on a daily with. To my mom and daughter who are here with me: They are my strength every day to keep on going. And I want to let everyone know that when there’s light, it filters through any slot and change really comes from within […] Thank Billboard and Sony Music for this great initiative because there are many music awards, but this type of award is pure motivation.”

Following Goyo’s speech, her mother and daughter shared a few words. “I want to thank my mom for always inspiring me and encouraging me to chase my dreams always. I love you, mom,” the latter said. “Thank you, Billboard, for giving her this award. I really think she deserves it.”

Saba Perea, Nelfa y Goyo durante la gala de Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Música en el Watsco Center, el 6 de mayo de 2023 en Coral Gables, Florida. El espectáculo se transmite el domingo 7 de mayo de 2023 por Telemundo. Gustavo Caballero

A first of its kind for Latin music, Billboard‘s Mujeres Latinas en la Música, an expansion of Billboard’s Women in Music franchise, celebrates Latin female artists, executives and creatives who are proactively working for positive change, inclusion and gender parity in the music industry.

Shakira will receive the first-ever Woman of the Year award. Other honorees, in addition to Goyo, include Ana Gabriel, who will receive the Living Legend Award; Emilia, who will receive the Rising Star Award; Maria Becerra, who will receive the Visionary Award; Evaluna, who will receive the Tradition and Future Award, and Thalia, who will receive the Global Powerhouse Award.

Billboard and Telemundo aim to further elevate Latin music globally and celebrate the women who have made a concrete impact on Latin music through their artistic achievements, or through tangible, noteworthy actions that have brought measurable recognition and opportunity to women, affecting positive change to the industry as a whole.