Why Evaluna Says Motherhood Made Her ‘My Favorite Version of Myself’

Evaluna feels “very honored” to be one of the honorees at the inaugural Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Música (Billboard Latin Women in Music), set to air Sunday, May 7, on Telemundo. She will receive the Tradition and Future Award, and will perform alongside Canadian artist JP Saxe.

“That award is really extra special to me,” she says in a new interview with Billboard News. The Venezuelan singer-songwriter, daughter of ‘90s pop crooner Ricardo Montaner and sibling of urban-pop duo Mau y Ricky, recalls falling in love with music during a family trip in Italy.

“The moment I said ‘This is what I want to do for the rest of my life’ was when we were in Italy, visiting together as a family, and suddenly, we heard a song by an Italian singer. We had no idea where the song was coming from, but we were obsessed with her voice and the song,” she recalls. “What the song made me feel and that search of having to know who she was, I’d love to make someone feel the same about the music we do together in the family.”

The artist is also married to the award-winning pop star Camilo, whom she has multiple collaborations with, including “Por Primera Vez” and “Índigo.” The latter is named after their first baby, who was born in spring 2022.

“Camilo writes songs with me. I feel like he empowers me a lot so I can communicate what I’m feeling,” she says. “I feel the music I do on my own has always had a more spiritual sound. I think my focus has always been trying to communicate a bit more about my relationship with God. And Cami talks a lot about love in his songs, which in essence is the same.”

Evaluna also thinks motherhood is “a wonderful adventure.” “Being a mom is something totally new. I think it’s my favorite version of myself right now,” she gushes. “I am lucky because I can work right next to her. Disregarding the hour, whenever you can cuddle with your baby, I think that generates the energy to do everything else.”

Hosted by Ivy Queen and Jacqueline Bracamontes, the 2023 Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Música will be taped at the Watsco Center in Miami on Saturday, and will air exclusively on Telemundo on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. The gala, which is an expansion of Billboard’s Women in Music franchise, will celebrate Latin women artists, executives, and creatives in the music industry.

