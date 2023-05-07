Emilia & Ludmilla Deliver Dynamic Baile Funk Fusion at Latin Women in Music 2023

Emilia is Billboard’s Latin Women in Music’s Rising Star, and she certainly proved her star quality at the ceremony alongside Ludmilla Saturday night (May 6).

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Emilia Ludmilla See latest videos, charts and news

Arriving to the stage with a slinky leather crop top, baggy blue jeans and a slick, long ponytail, the Argentine singer began to belt out her latest single, “No_se_ve.mp3,” in pop diva fashion. She was soon joined by a troupe of energetic dancers who invigorated the scene with every single beat. Then the Brazilian powerhouse performer entered the scene, and the vibe further amplified with some baile funk. She was wearing a deep royal blue latex shirt with a Mad Max-style skirt and white knee-high boots.

The Spanish-Portuguese-language cut saw the two femme fatales slice through a pop-driven baile funk fusion with boss-b—- attitude, thus solidifying the night as a powerful Latin Women in Music reverie.

“[‘No_se_ve.mp3’] is a party,” said Ludmilla earlier on the red carpet. “We mixed our two musical styles, Emilia with hers and I brought a little bit of funk from Brazil. It was a great combination.”

Right after their show, Emilia walked over songwriter Elena Rose, who handed her her Rising Star award.

“[I am] receiving this award alongside women I admire and whose lyrics marked my life. This is very special,” she said, teary-eyed. “I would like to thank all the powerful women who are part of my life and helped me become the person I am today. To my mom, who accompanied me tonight. To the women on my team… Each one of them has taught me something that has made me grow. Before I leave, I would like to say to those girls who are watching me from their homes with many dreams to fulfill, never stop dreaming and always believe in yourselves. Thank you Billboard and Leila Cobo for this recognition. It is truly a dream come true.”

Watch Emilia and Ludmilla’s performance here

The two-hour music special, hosted by Ivy Queen and Jacqueline Bracamontes, honored Latin women in music. A first of its kind for Latin music, Mujeres Latinas en la Música celebrates Latin female artists, executives and creatives who are proactively working for positive change, inclusion and gender parity in the music industry.

The inaugural Latin Women in Music event was announced earlier this year as an expansion of Billboard’s Women in Music franchise. Billboard and Telemundo aim to further elevate Latin music globally and celebrate the women who have made a concrete impact on Latin music through their artistic achievements, or through tangible, noteworthy actions that have brought measurable recognition and opportunity to women, affecting positive change to the industry as a whole.