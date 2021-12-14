×
All the Latin Tours Announced for 2022 (Updating)

Latin acts are looking to jumpstart the live industry with sporadic tour dates across the country.

Sebastian Yatra
Sebastian Yatra Valero Riojo*

Injecting a much-needed boost of confidence in the live market — which has been significantly impacted by the pandemic-imposed shutdowns — many artists began to hit the road in 2021, including Karol G, Grupo Firme, Banda MS, Christian Nodal, and Maluma, who became the first artist to announce a major arena tour post-quarantine.

Jay wheeler

Jhay Cortez

The global coronavirus pandemic is still an ongoing health crisis, but Latin acts are looking to jumpstart the live industry with sporadic tour dates across the country. With the live industry re-opening, many more artists have announced their treks for 2022, such as Sebastian Yatra and Jhay Cortez.

Below is an updating list of concerts announced by Latin acts in 2022:

Sebastian Yatra

When Yatra announced the 2022 release date of his new studio album, he also unveiled the first leg of his world tour.  Both dubbed “Dharma,” which means to accept the reality, Yatra will perform some of his biggest hits such as “Tacones Rojos,” “Robarte Un Beso,” “Traicionera,” “TBT,” “Chica Ideal,” and “Pareja del Año.” The tour kicks off on Feb. 23, 2022, at the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico, followed by more dates across Mexico and Spain. For tickets and more information, visit www.sebastianyatra.com.

 Angela Aguilar

At the 2021 Latin Grammys press room, Angela Aguilar revealed that she will soon embark on her first-ever solo headlining tour. Coined the Mexicana Enamorada tour (produced by Live Nation), the rising Regional Mexican star kicks off her 12-city trek on March 18, 2022, at the Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix and wraps on April 24 in Chicago. She will visit fans in Los Angeles, New York, and Dallas, to name a few cities. “Angelitxs, I’m very excited to share the U.S. dates of my new 2022 tour,” she expressed on social media.  Tickets are already on sale at ticketmaster.com

Jhay Cortez

The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, known for hits like “Dakiti” with Bad Bunny, “Fiel” with Wisin, and “No Me Conoce” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, unveiled tour dates for his U.S. trek set to kick off April 1, 2022, at The Warfield in San Francisco and will make stops in cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles, Dallas, and New York. Tickets are already available at www.ticketmaster.com.

Jesse y Joy

Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning siblings Jesse y Joy are returning to touring, announcing today their Cliches world tour slated for 2022. Produced by Live Nation, the 22-dates tour will kick off March 4 in Puerto Rico’s Coca Cola Music Hall and wrap up on April 10 in Fantasy Springs Resort Casino at Indio, Calif. Cliches, which marks their first tour in nearly three years, will also make pit stops in key U.S. cities including Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and Houston. Tickets are on sale now.  For ticket sales and more information, click here.

Pedro Capo

The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter is hitting the road in 2022 with an 11-date tour across the U.S. Capo kicks off his tour at the emblematic Coliseo de Puerto Rico on May 7 and will visit New York, Boston, Dallas, and other cities before wrapping up on June 4 at the Fillmore in Miami Beach. For ticket information, visit pedrocapomusica.com.

Jay Wheeler

Jay Wheeler, a former Billboard Latin Artist on the Rise and 2021 Latin Grammy nominee, will kick off his U.S. tour on Nov. 26 at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas and is slated to wrap up on Feb. 18, 2022, at the Hard Rock Live in Orland, Fla. “We’re going on tour!! Thank you for so much, family,” the Puerto Rican artist expressed on social media. With more than 40 cities confirmed, tickets for La Voz Favorite Tour, presented by Elite Media & Marketing (EMM), will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Oct. 16 via www.JayWheelerMusic.com or www.EMM360.com. More dates and cities are expected to be announced.

Los Temerarios

Los Temerarios returns to touring in 2022 after a COVID-19-imposed hiatus. The Mexican grupero band, led by brothers Gustavo and Adolfo Ángel, are set to kick off the trek Feb. 4 in San Jose, California’s SAP Center, and wrap up on April 9 in Greensboro, North Carolina. “After a long pause due to the pandemic, and a difficult situation that has impacted all of us, we are filled with joy to reunite with our beloved fans to create new and beautiful memories thanks to music,” Los Temerarios said in a statement. The coast-to-coast tour will make stops in cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas and New York, among others. See the complete list of tour dates here.

Farruko

Named after his upcoming studio album and in honor of one of the main highways in Puerto Rico near his hometown, the La 167 tour will kick off Nov. 19 in San Diego’s Viejas Arena and make pit stops in Houston, Atlanta, Miami and San Juan and Puerto Rico, among other cities. The tour, presented for the most part by Loud and Live and Live Nation on select shows, is set to wrap up Feb. 20 in Chicago’s Rosemont Theatre. Tickets for the La 167 Tour go on sale at 10 a.m. local time Friday (June 25) via Farruko’s official website.

