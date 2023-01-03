Which 2023 Latin Tour Are You Excited For? Vote for Kenia OS, Eladio Carrion & More

It’s officially 2023, and you know what they say: new year, new tour.

This year, a wave of Latin artists across different genres will hit the road, including urban hitmakers like Anuel AA with his rescheduled Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren Tour; Eladio Carrión with The Sauce Tour; and Rauw Alejandro with his Saturno World Tour, where he will be joined by renowned dance crew Jabbawockeez.

Latin pop music is also well-represented with promising U.S. tours by Bacilos (Back in the USA ’23), Ha*Ash (Mi Salida Contigo), Kenia OS (The K23), and power couples Greeicy and Mike Bahía (Amantes: Kai) and Kim Loaiza and JD Pantoja (Bye Bye), to name a few.

Meanwhile, some Regional Mexican acts that unveiled their 2023 treks are Los Temerarios and Ivan Cornejo who’s “super excited to go on my first tour” and “wanted intimate venues, because now more than ever, the connection to the fans is super important.” (See the complete 2023 Latin Tours list here.)

Last year, Billboard asked readers to vote for the best tour of 2022, with fans ultimately crowning Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour with more than 27 percent of the votes, followed by Karol G’s $trip Love Tour with 19 percent. The former closed out the year with a record-breaking $435 million in tour grosses that combine more than 80 concerts from two separate treks (El Último Tour del Mundo and The World’s Hottest Tour). The latter became the highest-grossing U.S. tour by a female Latin act, earning $69.9 million and selling 410,000 tickets across 33 shows in North America.

Now, with new acts hitting the road in 2023, who are you excited to see in concert? Vote below!