Celebrar y Gratitud: Listen to the Ultimate Thanksgiving Latin Playlist

More than 60 songs from Karol G, Juan Luis Guerra, Pedro Capo & more.

Karol G, Becky G
Karol G and Becky G perform onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 17, 2022 in Indio, California. Kevin Winter/GI

Thanksgiving is officially right around the corner.

To take something off your to-do list, let us handle your at-home party playlist. Billboard did the legwork and put together a Thanksgiving Fiesta playlist with more than 60 songs that are inspired by and celebrate the holiday for being grateful.

On the playlist, fans will find songs about feeling grateful such as Juanes’ “A Dios Le Pido,” Wisin y Yandel’s “Gracias a Ti,” Violeta Parra’s “Gracias a la Vida” and Jose Luis Rodriguez’s “Agradecido,” to name a few. It also navigates through tracks about feeling blessed, such as Juan Luis Guerra’s “Mi Bendicion,” Camilo’s “Vida de Rico” and Mario Bautista’s “Brindo” in collaboration with Banda El Recodo.

Furthermore, the Billboard Thanksgiving Fiesta playlist has empowering and reflective songs about letting go of the past and starting brand-new, such as Becky G and Karol G’s “Mamiii,” Elsa y Elmar’s “Vuelve,” Los Enanitos Verdes’ “Eterna Soledad,” Carlos Vives’ “Volve a Nacer” and Luis Enrique’s “Date Un Chance,” among others.

And when it comes down to celebrating life overall, don’t forget to blast at full volume party bangers such as Marc Anthony’s “Vivir Mi Vida,” Celia Cruz’s “Rie y Llora,” Bad Bunny’s “Estamos Bien,” Jorge Celedón and Jimmy Zambrano’s “Esta Vida,” and La Tropa Vallenata’s “Los Caminos de la Vida.”

The list is spiced with everything nice from salsa to reggaeton to rock, including music from Karol G, Farruko, Victor Manuelle, Marc Anthony, Ozuna and many more.

Press play while you’re cooking or gathering at home and enjoy!

