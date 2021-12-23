Which Is Your Favorite Latin Song of 2021? Vote!

Latin artists delivered songs for every emotion we experimented in this roller coaster of a year, whether you were in the mood to hit the club with your BFFs or just chill in your room.

A mix of vulnerable emo lyrics and chill reggaeton beats, Bad Bunny‘s “Yonaguni” allowed you to feel vulnerable after a breakup. If you were on the other end of the emotional spectrum, Nathy Peluso‘s salsa anthem “Mafiosa” is that bossed-up track about finding you self-worth and being the most powerful woman on the block.

And for all the TikTokers out there, “Fiel” was a must-learn dance routine. This infectious reggaeton smash hit by Wisin, Jhay Cortez and Los Legendarios, is about having a crush on an independent woman, which became viral on TikTok over the summer.

Billboard staff published a list of their top 20 Latin songs of 2021. Now we want to know which Latin song was your favorite. If your top choice isn’t listed in the poll, add the song you had on repeat this year.

Vote for your favorite Latin song of 2021 in Billboard‘s poll below!