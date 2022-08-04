Latin Remix of the Week: Luis Vazquez & Lenier Deliver Salsa Finesse in ‘Peligro’

With the hopes of bringing salsa music to the new generation, Luis Vázquez has reeled in Lenier for the remix of his single “Peligro.”

Maintaining its captivating salsa rhythms, kicked off by alternative guitar riffs and piano melodies, Lenier begins singing the first verse in his soft, raspy voice, followed by Vázquez’s dulcet vocal tones.

Far more than a Puerto Rican and Cuban union, the remix represents the support that a renowned name such as Lenier, who has worked with artists includings Marc Anthony and El Alfa, offers to the rising generation of artists.

“We are experiencing the resurgence of tropical music and it is time for the world to meet the new faces of salsa, and this song is a golden opportunity to achieve that goal,” Lenier expressed in a press statement.

Only the third single off of Vázquez’s blossoming career, “Peligro,” which was originally released in March, peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Tropical Airplay chart and at No. 33 on Latin Airplay, both charts dated June 18.

The captivating salsa number, written by Damián Santiago and arranged by Jay Lugo, is about the girl he likes and his fear of entering the “friend zone.” “Tell me what you will do with me?/ If we’ll be only friends, if I’m in danger, tell me,” he chants in the song. At the start of the track, the 16-year-old newcomer cleverly references many artists in the music spectrum and their hits, including Marc Anthony, Bad Bunny, and Romeo Santos, to name a few.

“Making a remix of one of my songs is a dream come true and I feel very grateful to be able to share this achievement with Lenier,” the former Billboard Latin Artist on the Rise said.

Below, listen to this week’s Latin Remix of the Week: